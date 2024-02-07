Pathbuilders Percepta® Developing the Next Generation of Leaders for 20 years

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathbuilders, an organization that specializes in cross-company mentoring programs, talent development solutions, and gender diversity consulting, celebrated the launch of their 31st Percepta cohort, concurrent with the program's 20th anniversary. Originally known as "Step Ahead," Percepta enjoys an alumnae base of more than 2000 women. Mentoring is the core of Pathbuilders' unique approach to developing female talent. Percepta, one of Pathbuilders' four cross-company mentoring programs, is a powerful experience that combines a group mentoring model with interactive development workshops and peer networking.

At the kick-off, more than 60 women from across 12 states and 21 organizations met their mentoring peer groups, explored their MBTI® profiles and networked as a cohort to lay the groundwork for their participation. These women have proven track records of professional success and are ready to take their careers to the next level in the Percepta program. Women who are selected to participate are emerging leaders learning to think broadly, manage others and make conscious choices.

Josalyn Patterson with Assurant's Customer & Employee Success team said that "Every encounter starting with the interview process has been engaging and thought-provoking, opening my mind to possibilities I hadn't considered regarding who I am as a leader and my career development. I find myself looking forward to every session to see how I will be challenged to stretch my boundaries. Eagerly anticipating what comes next!"

Over the course of the six-month program, Percepta Mentees learn from subject matter experts and seasoned corporate leaders as they explore an array of topics such as managing their personal brands, giving and receiving feedback, and building credibility and influence.

Percepta Mentors are directors and vice presidents with diverse professional backgrounds and experiences. Many of the women who volunteer to serve as Mentors are graduates of Pathbuilders' Achieva® program, a year-long one-on-one mentoring program that positions mid-level female leaders for senior leadership responsibilities in their organizations. These women value the mentoring experience and want to give back to those who are following behind them.

"Pathbuilders Percepta is a game-changer for young professional women who are stepping ahead in their careers," said Jacqui Caffey, Senior Consultant, Corporate Human Resources and DEI, Global Payments. "It provides a safe and supportive community, a network of Mentors, and the resources needed to excel in their roles. I am truly privileged to mentor these women and contribute to their professional, personal and social growth."

Percepta Mentees are thoughtfully matched with one or two peers who have similar developmental needs and are facing the same issues. A Mentor is then selected, someone who is well- positioned to help the Mentees reach their goals. This group setting creates a safe, open environment where Mentees can discuss their goals and issues, positioning them for success in their organizations.

"We interview hundreds of women each year and see firsthand the challenges of today's complex business world, and we recognize that it's a tough time to be learning to manage," said Helene Lollis, president and chief executive officer of Pathbuilders. "It's inspiring to see so many organizations invest in their female talent and give these women the opportunity to make a real impact."

Pathbuilders is delighted to partner with these organizations to develop their female talent in the 31st Percepta cohort:

Assurant Balentine Chick-fil-A Comcast Equifax Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Gas South GitLab Global Payments Lendmark Financial Services Manhattan Associates NAPA Novelis OFS Fitel Purchasing Power Scientific Games SNF Holding Company Swisher International Warner Bros. Discovery WestRock



Additional information about Percepta and the other mentoring programs offered by Pathbuilders for the four career stages may be found at www.pathbuilders.com or by calling 770-261-6570.

About Pathbuilders, Inc.

Pathbuilders is a trusted partner in transforming top performers into high-impact leaders. With over 25 years of experience, we are dedicated to advancing women in leadership and creating a future where ready and capable women influence every table where decisions are made, enabling resilient businesses to deliver exceptional results. Our cross-company mentoring programs and custom solutions are designed to cultivate leaders who move companies forward and empower organizations to effect meaningful change.

Since 1995, Pathbuilders has successfully collaborated with thousands of professionals from over 500 client organizations, including the Fortune 500 companies of today and tomorrow. For more information, please visit our website at pathbuilders.com or on LinkedIn .

