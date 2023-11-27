PATHE CINEMAS and IMAX® Expand Strategic Partnership with Agreement Spanning Five New IMAX Systems and Content Slate

Landmark Deal Includes Three-Picture Slate Agreement with PATHE LIVE

NEW YORK and PARIS, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PATHE CINEMAS, leading exhibitor in Continental Europe, and IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced a significant expansion to their historical partnership with five new state-of-the-art IMAX® with Laser systems in Europe, including four in France. The new agreement also spans distribution, with IMAX and PATHE LIVE, PATHE's subsidiary dedicated to production and distribution of event cinema, set to release three upcoming PATHE LIVE films across the IMAX network.

The first of the three films under the deal will be the first-ever Filmed for IMAX classical ballet stage performance released in cinemas. Co-produced by Paris Opera and PATHE LIVE and distributed worldwide by PATHE LIVE, Rudolf Nureyev's choreographed ballet "Swan Lake" will be performed by the Paris Opera Ballet and filmed next summer with IMAX certified cameras for a targeted global release at the end of 2024. In 2022, IMAX and PATHE LIVE successfully collaborated on the first concert ever to be released through the Filmed for IMAX camera program, "Indochine's Central Tour".

"This agreement advances two key strategic priorities for IMAX: expanding our network in the thriving French cinema market and further diversifying our content portfolio across new experiences," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "PATHE CINEMAS continues to be one of our premier global strategic partners, as it expands one of the world's most successful IMAX circuits and brings new cinematic experiences to its audiences through IMAX technology."

"We are delighted to deepen our historical partnership with IMAX through this new agreement which represents a significant milestone in our strategic alliance," said Aurélien Bosc, Chairman of PATHE CINEMAS. "Leveraging on the strong IMAX brand and its state-of-the-art technical features, we reinforce our premium strategy by offering moviegoers emotional experiences within our cinemas and the unique opportunity to watch exclusive Live content in IMAX theaters."

IMAX continues to drive significant box office results in France —a top-ten market for the Company — and remains on-pace to match its highest grossing year ever at the French box office, set in 2019. IMAX and PATHE CINEMAS, leading exhibitor in Continental Europe, have enjoyed a successful partnership since 2010 and currently operate 26 locations together across France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and Morocco.

The five new PATHE CINEMAS locations will be equipped with IMAX with Laser, IMAX's most advanced theatre experience. Immersive by design, IMAX with Laser has been developed from the ground-up to deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a moviegoing experience unlike anything else. The ground-breaking 4K laser projection system features a new optical engine, custom designed lenses, and a suite of proprietary technology that delivers brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colors exclusively to IMAX screens.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2023, there were 1,731 IMAX systems (1,651 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 68 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX®, IMAX LIVE™, and IMAX Enhanced® are trademarks and trade names of IMAX Corporation or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/imax), X (www.twitter.com/imax), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

About PATHE CINEMAS

PATHE CINEMAS offers moviegoers a unique cinema experience in all its dimensions : an unrivaled cinema network with 131 cinemas in 6 countries (France, The Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Tunisia, Senegal); exceptional experiences with notably IMAX® Laser theaters; offers and services adapted to new consumption patterns; a fluid and personalized customer journey for a global experience on digital and in theaters.

PATHE LIVE is a pioneer in global distribution of event cinema. Over the last 10 years, PATHE LIVE has released over 200 events in cinemas including operas (Metropolitan Opera Live in HD in French speaking territories), classical ballets (producer and worldwide distributor of the Bolchoï Ballet cinema series which ended right after the beginning of the war) and record-breaking music concerts such as BTS - LOVE YOURSELF IN SEOUL (2019), MYLENE FARMER 2019 – THE FILM (2019) and INDOCHINE – CENTRAL TOUR IN CINEMA (first ever Filmed for IMAX concert film – 2022 – French speaking territories only). PATHE LIVE strives to reach the widest international audience with epic prestigious and unmissable cultural events combining uniquely communal cinematic experiences with the highest quality image, sound and comfort tailored for the big screen.

pathe.com

For additional information please contact:

Investors:

Jennifer Horsley

[email protected]

212.821.0154

Media:

Mark Jafar

[email protected]

212.821.0102

SOURCE IMAX Corporation