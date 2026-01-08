Pathenbot, a Subsidiary of CN Energy (NASDAQ: CNEY), Receives LeaderXport × BossHub Innovation Award at CES 2026

LISHUI, China, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) ("CNEY" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pathenbot Group Inc. ("Pathenbot"), has received the "Best Investment-Ready Innovation Award" from LeaderXport and BossHub, presented during the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show ("CES") in Las Vegas.

This recognition highlights Pathenbot's technological development efforts and its potential applications in the fields of intelligent robotics and artificial intelligence.

The LeaderXport × BossHub Innovation Awards, presented during CES, were co-initiated by LeaderXport and BossHub to recognize innovative enterprises and projects that demonstrate technological product innovation and potential for international market development. According to the award organizers, the awards are judged based on the core philosophy of "Going Global, Being Understood by the World." The evaluation covers multiple dimensions, including product innovation, potential for international implementation, and market adaptability. Since its inception, the LeaderXport × BossHub Innovation Awards have attracted participation from numerous innovative enterprises worldwide.

As a key technology business segment of CNEY, Pathenbot has focused on intelligent robotics platforms, smart automation solutions, and localized after-sales services in the United States since its launch. Driven by continuous innovation, Pathenbot is continuing to expand its presence in the intelligent service, manufacturing automation, and consumer robotics markets. According to the award organizers, Pathenbot based on its intelligent robotics platform and scalable after-sales service modules, ultimately securing the "Best Investment-Ready Innovation Award."

The Company believes that this recognition may enhance Pathenbot's international brand awareness and may create new opportunities for its expansion into the global markets.

Mr. Liu, CEO of CNEY, stated, "Pathenbot's receipt of this award reflects recognition of our investment in R&D within the robotics sector and our global strategic vision. This achievement reflects Pathenbot's growing presence in the global innovation ecosystem and demonstrates CNEY's commitment to advancing the industrialization and globalization of intelligent technology."

About CN Energy Group. Inc.

CN Energy Group. Inc. is currently listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "CNEY." With patented proprietary bioengineering and physiochemical technologies, CNEY has pioneered and specialized in producing high-quality recyclable activated carbon and renewable energy from abandoned forest and agricultural residues, converting harmful wastes into invaluable wealth and delivering significant financial, economic, environmental and ecologic benefits. CNEY's products and services have been widely used by food and beverage producers, industrial and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as environmental protection enterprises. CNEY also develops and provides customizable robotics products, automation tools, and related software solutions for small and medium-sized industrial, logistics, and service businesses in North America. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.cneny.com.

