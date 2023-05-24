Patheous Health Acquires Carolina Speech Pathology

Patheous Health's mobile diagnostic imaging service for dysphagia healthcare is expanded with the addition of Carolina Speech Pathology's FEES dysphagia imaging and education services.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patheous Health, a leader in dysphagia healthcare, announced the acquisition of Carolina Speech Pathology, LLC, the largest U.S. provider of mobile fiberoptic endoscopic evaluation of swallow ("FEES") study services.

"With the acquisition of Carolina Speech Pathology, we can provide a comprehensive solution of modified-barium swallow ("MBS") study diagnostic imaging, FEES diagnostic imaging and education services to our customers" said Patheous Health CEO Michael Peck. "Our integrated dysphagia healthcare platform for senior care is growing and we are pleased to expand our product suite."

With this acquisition, Patheous Health continues to build innovative services and solutions that improve dysphagia patient care outcomes, increase access to care, and lower healthcare costs.

"I am proud of the team and the high quality FEES and education service that we have built over the twenty five years at Carolina Speech Pathology," said Carolina Speech Pathology owner Stuart Bradley. "Our skilled nursing and senior care care facilities customers need comprehensive dysphagia healthcare and the integration of capabilities with the Patheous Health team will improve patient lives."

This is Patheous Health's second acquisition since 2020 and expands the company's mobile dysphagia imaging and education service to eighteen states.

About Carolina Speech Pathology

Since 1996, Carolina Speech Pathology has offered onsite endoscopic imaging (FEES swallowing evaluations) and is a leading FEES and education resource for senior care. The company is headquartered in Apex, North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.carolinafees.com.

About Patheous Health

Patheous Health, Inc. is a leader in dysphagia and swallowing impairment conditions with its integrated dysphagia healthcare platform. With over 15 million annual U.S. dysphagia diagnoses across all age groups, this condition leads to poor outcomes and high healthcare costs. The company is initially focused on the senior population by providing top quality dysphagia services and solutions. The company is private equity backed and headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. To learn more, visit www.patheous.health.

