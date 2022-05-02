Pathfinder Announces Fourth Quarter and 2021 Financial Results

Consolidated revenue of $2,462,427 , in 2021 compared to $108,936 during fiscal 2020 (noting that Pathfinder's three camp resort parks were only acquired by the Company during Q4 2020);





Highlights Subsequent to Year End

On April 7, 2022 , the Company completed the purchase of property adjacent to its existing Pathfinder Camp Resorts location in Agassiz B.C. for the cash purchase price of $750,000 . Pathfinder plans, subject to land-use and rezoning approvals, to use this 1.892-acre property to expand the Agassiz campground. The purchase was funded by cash on hand and a $600,000 mortgage. The mortgage is secured by a first charge over the property, an existing commercial security agreement and an assignment of rents.

Mr. Joe Bleackley, CEO, Founder and Director of Pathfinder, commented, "In 2021, the Pathfinder team did an incredible job laying the foundation and groundwork for a successful future in Canada's growing RV Resort industry. Pathfinder is focused on delivering the best possible experience for our RV guests and we are thrilled to see the increase in interest and reservations at our Pathfinder Camp Resorts. Not only was 2021 our first year in operation but it was also the year we listed on the TSXV. We're looking forward to announcing more RV resort locations and fine-tuning operations on our 3 fully operational parks in 2022."

Financial Summary

$, except where noted (1) Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020









Occupied Site Nights (2) 11,823 10,654 51,481 31,994 Revenues 465,575 108,936 2,462,427 108,936 Operating expenses 1,132,313 663,812 4,154,618 775,516 Net loss (2,218,603) (555,929) (3,369,887) (667,633) Net loss per share (0.04) (0.03) (0.07) (0.10) Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (209,548) (445,911) (323,212) (557,615)





(1) Note that the fiscal 2020 numbers presented only reflect the Company's ownership of the camp resort parks from their date of acquisition, which occurred as follow: Pathfinder Agassiz on October 29, 2020; Pathfinder Fort Langley on December 1, 2020; and Pathfinder Parksville on December 15, 2020. (2) Occupied Site Nights is the sum of all actual nights the sites were occupied by visitors to the camp resorts when summing all occupied sites across the Company's three camp resorts (for example: 1 camp site is available 7 Site Nights per week).

Financial Performance

Revenues for Q4 and fiscal 2021 were $465,575 and $2,462,427, respectively, compared to 2020 revenues of $108,936 and $108,936, respectively. This increase over the prior year is attributable to the acquisitions of the three camp resorts in the latter part of Q4 2020. Revenues for fiscal 2021 were adversely impacted by (i) extensive renovations to the Agassiz and Parksville campgrounds that limited the number of campsites available during Q1 and Q2; (ii) extreme heat conditions during the summer and (iii) extreme flooding and freezing during the winter. Based on management's experience, these conditions are not indicative of regular ongoing camp operations.

Operating expenses for Q4 and fiscal 2021 were $1,132,313 and $4,154,618, respectively, compared to 2020 operating expenses of $663,812 and $775,516, respectively. This increase over the prior year is attributable to the acquisitions of the three camp resort parks, which resulted in the operating results of those parks being consolidated into the Company's financials. Significantly impacting this increase in operating expenses are:

Depreciation of $496,959 , compared to $11,773 during fiscal 2020, which relates to the amortization of significant development expenditures to revamp the camp resorts from their acquired condition.

, compared to during fiscal 2020, which relates to the amortization of significant development expenditures to revamp the camp resorts from their acquired condition. Interest expense of $445,593 , compared to $27,019 during fiscal 2020, which relates to the additional bank debt and convertible debentures that have been originated since the prior year period to fund the acquisitions of the camp resort parks.

, compared to during fiscal 2020, which relates to the additional bank debt and convertible debentures that have been originated since the prior year period to fund the acquisitions of the camp resort parks. Management compensation of $254,841 , compared to $36,395 during fiscal 2020, which is the result of additional resources needed as a publicly traded company.

, compared to during fiscal 2020, which is the result of additional resources needed as a publicly traded company. Property costs of $493,763 , compared to $44,282 during fiscal 2020, which is the result of additional repairs, maintenance and operation costs of the properties for the full year since acquisition.

, compared to during fiscal 2020, which is the result of additional repairs, maintenance and operation costs of the properties for the full year since acquisition. Salaries and benefits of $1,010,861 , compared to $49,603 during fiscal 2020, which primarily relates to hiring several full-time and part-time employees required for the development and operation of the three camp resort properties during 2021.

Net loss for Q4 and fiscal 2021 were $2,218,603 and $3,369,887, respectively, compared to Q4 and fiscal 2020 of $555,929 and $667,633, respectively. This increase over prior year is primarily attributable to the recognition of the Company's non-recurring, non-cash listing expense of $1,663,510 on October 14, 2021, which is the result of the Company issuing its common shares to the shareholders of Discovery One Investment Corp. ("DOIT") in consideration for the reverse takeover transaction.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as income (loss) from operations before depreciation and amortization, interest, accretion, listing expense, share-based compensation and deferred income tax recovery. Adjusted EBITDA loss for Q4 and fiscal 2021 was $209,548 and $323,212, respectively, compared to 2020 of $445,911 and $557,615, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA is a metric used by management to monitor the Company's revenues compared to its cash operating costs in an effort to trend toward improved profitability. Management will continue to drive towards positive adjusted EBITDA through additional cost cutting initiatives and maximizing the operating capacity of the camp resort parks.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company used $767,729 in cash from operations after changes in non-cash working capital, compared to $687,574 during fiscal 2020. During fiscal 2021, the Company invested $6,107,347 towards its property and equipment, which was partially offset by receiving $3,119 in proceeds on the sale of certain assets, and also receiving $643,385 in cash from DOIT upon completion of the reverse takeover transaction. During fiscal 2020, the Company invested $841,335 towards its property and equipment, while also spending $5,522,245 in acquisition costs for the three camp resort parks. During fiscal 2021, the Company generated a net $7,210,515 in proceeds from various equity and debt financings, net of payments made on certain debt instruments, compared to $8,161,259 in 2020.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The discussion of consolidated financial results in this press release includes references to "Adjusted EBITDA" (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), which is a non-IFRS performance measure. The Company presents these measures to provide additional information regarding the Company's financial results and performance. Please refer to the Company's MD&A for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 for a reconciliation of these measures to reported IFRS results.

Termination of Letter of Intent with Black Sheep Income Corp. ("BSIC")

Pathfinder and BSIC have mutually agreed to terminate the Letter of Intent originally announced February 15, 2022. Given current market conditions, the parties were unable to reach a definitive agreement. None of the executives of BSIC will be joining the management or Board of Directors of Pathfinder at this time. Pathfinder has identified a number of attractive acquisitions and will be proceeding to advance these acquisitions whilst organically growing its management team. Details of these acquisitions will be announced in due course.

About Pathfinder Ventures

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. is developing a network of premier branded, upscale and family-friendly RV parks and campgrounds under the "Pathfinder Camp Resorts" name. Pathfinder currently has three camp resorts located in B.C. and is focused on growing its network through both acquisitions and new construction. The Corporation is taking advantage of the rapidly growing market of Canadians who want to experience the great outdoors in an RV.

