Pathfinder Announces New RV Park Location and Management Services Division Growth Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV: RV) (the "Company" or "Pathfinder.") is pleased to announce it has launched a Management Services Division, where it has deployed its current operating expertise and utilized existing infrastructure to help RV park owners increase their occupancy, operating income, and property value, while also expanding the Pathfinder Camp Resorts' brand presence. The Company also announces it has signed its first Management Services agreement and has begun operating a newly constructed RV Park and RV Community in B.C., which will be added to Pathfinder's network of existing locations and managed "by Pathfinder Camp Resorts."

• Pathfinder launches Management Services Division adding immediate and un-leveraged cash flow in a scalable and proven business model. • Newly constructed “Mid-Coast RV Park” on the Sunshine Coast of B.C. has selected Pathfinder to manage the RV Community. (CNW Group/Pathfinder Ventures Inc.)

Pathfinder launches Management Services Division adding immediate and unleveraged cash flow in a scalable and proven business model.

Newly constructed "Mid-Coast RV Park" on the Sunshine Coast of B.C. has selected Pathfinder to manage the RV Community.

New Growth Strategy – Management Services Division

Under its new Management Services Division, Pathfinder Camp Resorts will provide a turn-key solution for third-party RV park's operational requirements, such as online reservations, on-site staffing & HR, administration, marketing and accounting. The services can be tailored to the unique needs of each property to meet the overall financial and operating objectives of the third-party ownership groups.

The new division will bring Pathfinder immediate and unleveraged cash flow, contributing to the Company's bottom-line. The new Management Services Division is scalable, with revenues expecting to increase at a much faster pace than the direct overheads pertaining to expanding the service offerings. The new growth strategy further adds to Pathfinder's brand recognition and possible opportunities for the Company to purchase the managed properties.

Stan Duckworth, Pathfinder's COO stated, "there are over 5600 RV parks and campgrounds in Canada, many of which are privately owned and operated, which could benefit from our 25+ years' experience and expertise which has resulted in our own RV resorts having occupancy rates above industry average."

New Location - Mid-Coast RV Park, Sunshine Coast B.C. , by Pathfinder Camp Resorts

Pathfinder is pleased to announce it has commenced operating the newly constructed Mid-Coast RV Park which is located in Halfmoon Bay on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast. The RV Park is BC's newest RV community, which offers 40 RV sites with a full suite of RV hookups, including 50-amp electrical connections. Pathfinder Camp Resorts Management Services Division will utilize the same infrastructure and personnel that are currently providing support to its existing Pathfinder Camp Resorts locations.

"We're honoured that Pathfinder Camp Resorts was selected to operate the newly constructed Mid-Coast RV Park on BC's beautiful Sunshine Coast," stated Joe Bleackley, CEO and Founder of Pathfinder. "Our expertise and ongoing presence in British Columbia will bring significant value to the newly constructed Mid-Coast RV Park.

Todd Macdonald, owner of Mid-Coast RV Park stated, "It was a natural fit for Pathfinder to operate our newly constructed RV Park. Pathfinder has a large footprint in Southern British Columbia including an operational team that already services multiple RV resort locations and RV customers."

Pathfinder has also secured the Right of First Refusal to purchase the property until May 2024.

About Pathfinder Ventures

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. owns and operates RV Resorts, RV Communities and campgrounds under the "Pathfinder Camp Resorts" name. Pathfinder currently has four locations in B.C. and is focused on growing its network through both acquisitions, new construction, and management services. The Corporation is taking advantage of the growing outdoor hospitality market driven by Canadians looking to experience the great outdoors in an RV.

To learn more about Pathfinder Camp Resorts, click the link below:

www.PathfinderCampResorts.com

On behalf of the board of directors of the Corporation:

Joe Bleackley

Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Director

Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

Website: PathfinderVentures.ca || PathfinderCampResorts.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Corporation and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Corporation, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's expectations include risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Corporation with securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Corporation. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated in this press release.

In the case of Pathfinder, this news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are particular to Pathfinder and are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Pathfinder's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Pathfinder or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Pathfinder, Pathfinder provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, Pathfinder's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, refinancing and funding, and anticipated future growth in new markets. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of Pathfinder to successfully implement its development strategy and whether this will yield the expected benefits; competitive factors in Pathfinder's industry sector; the success or failure of product development programs; currently existing applicable laws and regulations or future applicable laws and regulations that may affect Pathfinder' s business; decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; Covid-19 related risks, availability of properties; the economic circumstances surrounding Pathfinder's business, including general economic conditions in Canada, the US and worldwide; changes in exchange rates; changes in the equity market; inflation; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; and those other risks disclosed in the filing statement or other disclosure document prepared and supplied on Sedar. Although Pathfinder believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Pathfinder disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE Pathfinder Ventures Inc.