Pathfinder Celebrates 45 Years of Oil & Gas Project Management Solutions

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In August 1975, Lou Cabano set out to launch Pathfinder, LLC, a totally independent project management consulting and training firm specializing in project planning and execution in numerous industry sectors across the globe. He realized that the expertise to consistently and successfully plan, execute and commission world-wide capital plant projects needed to be maintained as a vital industry resource. The discipline of Project Management was not widely recognized as a key function by most organizations. Now, 45 years later, the function of project management is one of the most sought-after capabilities in capital plant development.

Pathfinder's support in this role has expanded over the years, from just providing advice and guidance to now offering the full spectrum of consulting, training, and team augmentation across multiple industry sectors including:

Pathfinder's services cover all aspects of project planning and execution, from strategic planning to start-up, from concept to production. With the proper project planning and execution approach, clients see a savings of as much as 20 to 30 percent on capital cost and execution time. Pathfinder's cost and time saving solutions include but are not limited to:

Project Management Mentoring

Project Execution Planning

Contracting Support

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Support

Project Controls Guidance and Support

Construction Management

Independent Project Reviews

Project Team Alignment Workshops

Value Improving Practices Facilitation

Turnaround Management

Project Management/Control Tools

Capital Cost / Schedule Databases

Pathfinder continues to support clients through these unprecedented times proving that their services are just as effective in a virtual setting, and offers clients travel and time savings.

