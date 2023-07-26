PathFinder Digital Receives 2023 Lunch Pail 100 Award

SANFORD, Fla., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that PathFinder Digital has been named a 2023 Lunch Pail 100 Company. This is the second straight year that PathFinder Digital has received this recognition. The Lunch Pail 100 award recognizes the fastest-growing Virginia Tech led companies making significant contributions to their respective industries. PathFinder Digital has enjoyed significant growth over the past few years especially with regard to annual revenue. The growth comes primarily from its expanded offering of engineering and design services as well as contract manufacturing, primarily for the satellite communications industry.

View the full 2023 Lunch Pail 100 list: https://lunchpailventures.com/lunchpail100/2023-list 

PathFinder Digital specializes in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and aftermarket support of mobile satellite ground terminals, primarily for military applications. PathFinder further specializes in "ruggedizing" and enhancing COTS equipment ensuring compliance with environmental and MIL-SPEC requirements as directed by military markets.

"It fills us with immense pride to be part of the Virginia Tech community and to be recognized for our efforts by fellow Hokies," said Roger McGarrahan, CEO of PathFinder Digital.

About PathFinder Digital LLC

PathFinder specializes in the development of mobile ground terminal satellite communications solutions engineered to meet the unique and particular needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs. PathFinder identifies or develops the best solutions to meet the objectives of each set of communications requirements ensuring compliance with MIL-STD specifications.   

For more information, please visit www.PathFinderDigital.com. PathFinder personnel can be reached at [email protected] or (413) 575-5631.

Contact: 

Roger McGarrahan

PathFinder Digital LLC

Phone:

(413) 575-5631

Email:

[email protected]

SOURCE PathFinder Digital LLC

