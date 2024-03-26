PathFinder Digital Recognized with MSUA Award for its MONDO Terminal

SANFORD, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PathFinder Digital was awarded for "Outstanding Leadership in Use of a Mobile Solution" for its groundbreaking satellite communication antenna system developed to address the challenges faced by military personnel in maintaining continuous and agile communication links on GEO, LEO and MEO satellite networks. The award was presented by the Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA) during the 2024 Mobility Innovation luncheon held in Washington D.C. The MSUA is a global not-for-profit organization focused on amplifying the voice of satellite mobile services users and innovators.

Outstanding Leadership in Use of a Mobile Solution Award

PathFinder's new satellite terminal design offers unparalleled adaptability and interoperability, providing users with the ability to communicate with any available satellite network, regardless of the orbital configuration. PathFinder has named the new terminal concept "MONDO" which stands for Multi Orbit Network, Dual Operation terminal.

The MONDO design uses a primary and secondary parabolic reflector in combination with a phased array antenna/ESA. The phased array antenna is utilized as the feed for the parabolic reflector when operating on a GEO satellite and as a standalone antenna when operating on a LEO or MEO satellite. This configuration also allows MONDO to function concurrently as a traditional parabolic antenna on a GEO satellite and as a traditional ESA on a LEO/MEO satellite. Variations of the MONDO design could incorporate the parabolic antennas and/or ESAs from a variety of antenna manufacturers. MONDO's innovative design has been awarded U.S. Patent # 11,831,346 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

"We expect this breakthrough technology to enhance the military's ability to maintain secure and reliable satellite communications in an increasingly complex and contested environment. With the capacity to quickly transition between satellites and operate in different orbital configurations and frequency bands, the MONDO terminal offers a significant advantage in maintaining communication links in critical military operations. We are very proud to have the significance of this innovation acknowledged by the MSUA," said Roger McGarrahan, CEO of PathFinder Digital.

PathFinder specializes in the development of mobile ground terminal satellite communications solutions engineered to meet the unique and particular needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs. PathFinder develops the best solutions to meet the objectives of each program's communications requirements.

For more information, please visit www.PathFinderDigital.com.

