Pathfinder Helps Engineering & Construction Clients with Project Restart

CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathfinder launches Project Slowdown/Restart planning initiative to help engineering and construction industries restart projects stopped by COVID-19.

As the world recovers from social distancing, virus testing, vaccination lines and an economy turned upside down, the worldwide Engineering and Construction environment is now recovering, and projects are looking to restart and drive to completion. Matters such as staffing, materials storage, and protection, partially completed construction packages, contract issues, labor support, infrastructure that has been sanitized and secured for effective use, and a myriad of other related issues can have an even greater impact on restart than the actual shutdown itself, if not handled properly.

Pathfinder's Project Slowdown/Restart Planning initiative is an efficient facilitation effort using the proven Construction Industry Institute (CII) Construction Readiness Assessment (CRA) tool, modified to address COVID-19 issues and/or other project slowdown issues. This tool, integrated with the Construction Restart Execution Plan, has been practiced over many successful initiatives to demonstrate the benefits of effectively addressing typical, as well as recent pandemic, construction restart issues.

The following 5-phase approach can be adjusted based on how far you have progressed in the project schedule at the time of shutdown.

PHASE 1 Project Slowdown Conditions

PHASE 2 Project Restart Objectives

PHASE 3 Identify Restart Gaps (CRA)

PHASE 4 Closure of Gaps

PHASE 5 Project Restart

For more detailed information on each phase go to https://www.pathfinderinc.com/project-restart-planning

Restarting a project is not as simple as just updating the schedule to the new restart date. Many issues need to be addressed, including the implementation of new measures as a result of COVID-19 impacts. This efficient and effective program allows your team to gain the benefits of not only the CII research driven Construction Readiness tool, but also the 45+ years of experience that Pathfinder brings through the facilitation of cost-effective, targeted reviews and working sessions.

SOURCE Pathfinder L.L.C.

Related Links

www.pathfinderinc.com

