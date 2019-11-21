Pathfinder, the AI That Does Marketing for Humans, Just Launched on Shopify

Dan Stearn, Pathfinder's founder, says: "We believe e-commerce should be diverse. We are a champion of independent merchants and want to empower small teams to compete with big teams, on any budget. That's why we made it our mission to democratize enterprise-level marketing into a virtual employee that operates itself. In doing that we hope to level the playing field and enable owner-operated stores with one, two, and three person teams to be as effective as enterprises with 20-person marketing departments."

Pathfinder is backed by 6 years of R&D and is the first product that harnesses AI to produce sophisticated campaigns for merchants on autopilot. Here's how it's different from any other product on the market:

It works autonomously

Merchants interact via chat and after a short conversation Pathfinder hand-builds profit-boosting campaigns in the unique style of their store. Emails are written, journeys are designed, logic is tested and detailed tracking is setup automatically. While merchants always have the final say over what goes to market, by and large Pathfinder works autonomously. It's also fast - merchants get campaigns live in minutes, not months. It studies, learns, and grows

Pathfinder is hungry for knowledge; it learns from campaigns, from store data, and from every interaction with the merchant and their customers. Pathfinder then tries to beat its existing campaigns with split tests, so the longer it works, the smarter it gets. It's highly accountable and keeps merchants in the loop with revenue tracking and weekly reports on what's working and how they can improve. It pays for itself

Pathfinder offers a free plan that lets merchants set up their first campaign with just a handful of clicks. This plan is free forever, but if merchants see a return and want more functionality, they can then use some of the profits Pathfinder generates upfront to upgrade to a more powerful version.

Long story short; Pathfinder redefines how small teams get marketing done, helps them compete with much larger businesses, and provides a taste of what marketing might look like in the age of AI. After 6 years of field testing it's available now - free of charge - to all Shopify merchants on the App Store: www.pathfindercommerce.com.

