Pathfinders Receives $100,000 from Phoenix Investors in Challenge Donation

Nonprofit raises largest amount in organization history.

MILWAUKEE, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit organization Pathfinders announced receipt of a large donation from Milwaukee-based commercial real estate firm Phoenix Investors in support of their annual fundraising campaign. Phoenix Investors, alongside The Crivello Family Foundation, pledged $100,000 to the local nonprofit as a challenge to raise a matching amount of funds from other sources. Pathfinders completed the challenge and was awarded the funds earlier this year.

Pathfinders serves around 5,000 of Milwaukee's youth and young adults annually, with nearly 1,000 receiving more intensive care services, such as case management, trauma-informed therapy, housing, shelter, sexual exploitation and trafficking advocacy, and educational and basic needs support.

"Matching gifts bring more people into our work to help youth and young adults in Milwaukee feel safe, healthy, independent, and valued," said Pathfinders President & CEO Tim Baack. "We are humbled by and grateful for this significant gift from Phoenix Investors and The Crivello Family Foundation. Their belief in our work ensures we can reach our community's most vulnerable young people with the thoughtful services they need and deserve."

"It's an honor and a privilege to support Pathfinders' life-changing work," said Phoenix Investors Chairman & Founder Frank Crivello, who also heads The Crivello Family Foundation. "Watching our communities change due to the dedication and hard work of organizations like Pathfinders is one of the greatest rewards."

Fueled by the matching funds provided by Phoenix Investors and The Crivello Family Foundation, Pathfinders reports their 2022 year-end appeal raised more than $250,000 for the first time in the organization's history. The average gift increased by more than $200 per contribution, which was especially welcomed as the costs of goods and services continue to rise. Thanks to contributions like these, Pathfinders can continue to provide spaces where young people can rest and recharge, take a hot shower, and enjoy a home-cooked meal. Pathfinders also provides the tools and resources young people need to heal, build relationships, trust others and the system, and find their voices, ultimately feeling empowered to share their stories without fear of judgment.

About Pathfinders Milwaukee, Inc.

For more than 50 years, Pathfinders has brought safety, hope, and healing to youth facing homelessness, sexual abuse, exploitation, trafficking, crisis, and other trauma through innovative and transformational services. Our mission is "empowering youth – changing lives." Our vision is to provide a more meaningful voice for youth in crisis and ensure that all youth are safe, healthy, independent, successful, and valued.

For more information, please visit https://pathfindersmke.org.

About Phoenix Investors

Phoenix Investors is the leading expert in the acquisition, renovation, and releasing of former manufacturing facilities in the United States. The revitalization of facilities throughout the continental United States leads to positively transforming communities and restarting the economic engine in the communities we serve. Our reconstruction and selective deconstruction of facilities provides a green alternative versus the standard demolition and replacement of legacy buildings. Phoenix's affiliate companies hold equity interests in a portfolio of industrial properties totaling approximately 62 million square feet spanning 29 states, delivering corporations with a cost-effective national footprint to dynamically supply creative solutions to meet their leasing needs.

For more information, please visit https://phoenixinvestors.com.

About The Crivello Family Foundation

The Crivello Family Foundation provides financial support to organizations that work within our communities to reduce violence, improve education, generate gainful employment, and alleviate poverty.

For more information, please visit https://crivellofoundation.org.

