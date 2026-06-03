Pathify and University of Central Florida Expand Partnership to Elevate the Student Digital Experience

One of the nation's largest universities scales its digital front door to unify communication and engagement for 70,000+ users

DENVER, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathify, higher education's only Campus Experience Platform (CXP) provider, today announced an expanded partnership with the University of Central Florida (UCF) to scale the institution's digital strategy, delivering a unified, mobile-first experience to one of the nation's most dynamic campus communities.

As a top-tier research university, UCF operates within a highly distributed environment, with multiple campuses, a broad spectrum of user populations and a wide range of systems supporting academic and administrative functions. By leveraging Pathify, UCF provides a centralized, personalized digital front door via myUCF to simplify access to information, improve communication and create a seamless campus experience.

"UCF's scale and complexity make it a powerful example of what modern digital transformation requires," said Chase Williams, Co-Founder and CEO of Pathify. "By keeping the user at the center of its strategy, UCF is setting the standard for how large-scale institutions can bridge the gap between complex backend systems and a seamless, human-centric user experience."

Like many large institutions, UCF has navigated the challenges of decentralized technology adoption, leading to fragmented experiences. Pathify helps address these challenges by bringing systems, communications and services into a single, system-agnostic platform that integrates with existing technologies while delivering a cohesive user experience.

UCF has licensed the full Pathify platform, enabling the institution to evolve its digital strategy over time and explore additional capabilities as needs grow. This expanded partnership reflects a broader shift across higher education, as institutions move away from fragmented portals and point solutions toward unified platforms that prioritize usability, accessibility and engagement.

About Pathify

Pathify is redefining how higher education connects with its communities through the Campus Experience Platform (CXP) — the new technology category unifying engagement across the entire student lifecycle. From prospect to alumni, Pathify helps institutions simplify technology sprawl, strengthen belonging and deliver personalized, modern experiences that drive enrollment and retention. Its cloud-based, system-agnostic platform integrates with hundreds of systems to connect people with the information, resources and communities they need anytime, anywhere. Led by former higher ed executives and technology leaders, Pathify operates on the core values of Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique, and Care. Learn more at pathify.com.

SOURCE Pathify