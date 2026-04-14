Pathify Wins 2026 EdTech Award for Campus Experience Platform, Reinforcing Category Leadership

CXP leader also named to Huron's Rise 40 for shaping the future of the student lifecycle

DENVER and ATHENS, Ga., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathify today announced it won the Campus Experience Platform (CXP) category as part of The EdTech Awards, presented by EdTech Digest. Now in its 16th year, the global awards program recognizes the innovators, leaders and solutions shaping the future of education technology.

"Institutions are telling us loud and clear: the era of fragmented portals is over," said Chase Williams, Co-Founder and CEO of Pathify. "This award recognizes the new gold standard: a unified digital experience replacing frustration with simplicity. We're making engagement effortless at every stage of the student journey."

In addition to the EdTech Awards, Pathify was also recently named to Huron's Rise 40, a curated list of companies rearchitecting the student experience across the lifecycle, from recruitment and retention through career readiness.

Pathify's CXP receives continued recognition for unifying disparate systems, streamlining access to services and delivering personalized, digital experiences through a centralized, mobile-first digital front door for prospects, students, faculty, staff, alumni, and families.

This latest award builds on a period of strong momentum for Pathify. Over the past year, the company has accelerated global adoption of its platform, expanded its product suite with AI-driven capabilities and formalized the Campus Experience Platform category, which now empowers over 250 institutions globally.

"The future of learning is not something we're waiting for — it's unfolding now," said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, in announcing this year's winners. "The leaders honored here are defining what comes next."

About Pathify

Pathify is redefining how higher education connects with its communities through the Campus Experience Platform (CXP) — the new technology category unifying engagement across the entire student lifecycle. From prospect to alumni, Pathify helps institutions simplify technology sprawl, strengthen belonging and deliver personalized, modern experiences that drive enrollment and retention. Its cloud-based, system-agnostic platform integrates with hundreds of systems to connect people with the information, resources and communities they need anytime, anywhere. Led by former higher ed executives and technology leaders, Pathify operates on the core values of Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique, and Care. Learn more at pathify.com.

SOURCE Pathify