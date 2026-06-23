Pathify Wins Campus Experience Solution Provider of the Year in 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards

Elite Award Program Recognizes Pathify's Leadership in Unifying the Digital Student Experience through Its Campus Experience Platform

DENVER, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathify, higher education's only Campus Experience Platform (CXP) provider, today announced it earned the "Campus Experience Solution Provider of the Year" award in the eighth annual 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards program. EdTech Breakthrough — a leading market intelligence organization — recognizes the most innovative companies and solutions transforming the global educational technology market.

The award recognizes Pathify's role helping colleges and universities modernize the digital campus experience by bringing together the systems, information services and communities students rely on every day through a single, AI-driven platform.

"Today's students expect the same intuitive, personalized digital experiences they encounter in every other aspect of their lives," said Chase Williams, CEO and co-founder of Pathify. "We created the Campus Experience Platform category because higher education needed a better way to connect people, systems and services. This recognition validates our mission to help institutions improve engagement, strengthen belonging and support student success when the AI-embedded digital experience is designed around the user rather than the technology."

Serving millions of users across more than 270 institutions worldwide, Pathify's Campus Experience Platform creates a unified digital front door connecting students, faculty, staff, alumni, and prospective students with the resources they need to succeed. By integrating with existing campus technologies, including student information systems, learning management systems, CRMs, and ERP platforms, Pathify helps institutions simplify technology ecosystems while delivering more connected and engaging experiences.

EdTech Breakthrough conducts one of the industry's most comprehensive evaluations of educational technology solutions each year. Pathify was selected from more than 3,000 nominations worldwide based on innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, and overall market impact.

About Pathify

Pathify's Campus Experience Platform (CXP) empowers institutions to meet rapidly rising consumer expectations by unifying disparate legacy systems into a single AI-driven interface, transforming the fragmented higher education journey into a seamless, lifecycle-wide experience that drives student success, enrollment and operational efficiency. By making it easy to find information, automate routine tasks and deliver intelligent nudges, the CXP dramatically reduces the support burden on staff while delivering the consumer-grade experience students now view as the price of admission.Today, Pathify powers nearly 300 institutions globally, helping millions of students navigate and engage with their campus experience while enabling institutions to rebuild trust, improve enrollment and drive student success. Learn more at Pathify.com

SOURCE Pathify