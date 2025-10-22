Pathify Launches Campus Experience Platform (CXP) Category to Unify Higher Ed's Fragmented Digital Ecosystem

New technology category replaces siloed portals and point solutions with a single, personalized digital destination to address enrollment, budget and engagement challenges

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathify today announced the launch of the Campus Experience Platform (CXP) category, a new class of higher education technology created to help institutions globally navigate mounting enrollment, budget and perception challenges. A CXP introduces a unified, personalized and system-agnostic approach that replaces fragmented portals and apps with a single digital destination for students, prospects, alumni, parents, faculty and staff.

Acting as the central nervous system of the digital campus, a CXP offers one unified interface where users can find information, complete tasks and engage with their institutional community. Unlike legacy solutions designed around administrative workflows, a CXP is built from the ground up for the end user. It combines deep integrations, hyper-personalization and AI-driven insights to deliver a cohesive experience across every device.

"Higher education is at its Netflix moment," said Chase Williams, CEO and Co-Founder of Pathify. "Just as Netflix revolutionized entertainment by consolidating fragmented viewing experiences into one intuitive, personalized hub, The Campus Experience Platform introduces a unified approach that connects every user, system and interaction — strengthening competitiveness, resilience and community. It's higher ed's opportunity to transform the digital experience into a true strategic advantage."

By unifying technology, institutions can simplify digital sprawl, reduce IT costs and deliver measurable impact across all audiences. The market opportunity for CXPs is significant, with more than 6,000 institutions in the U.S. and Canada — and more than 20,000 worldwide — facing pressure to modernize the digital experience and demonstrate ROI through increased student success, institutional efficiency and community connection.

"A Campus Experience Platform brings order to the chaos of higher ed technology," said Rene Eborn, AVP Digital Transformation & Enterprise Systems and Security, Utah State University. "We've moved beyond juggling logins and fragmented tools as Pathify consolidates the systems we no longer need and integrates the ones we rely on, delivering a unified, consistent experience for students, parents, alumni and staff alike. The result is a digital experience that's simpler, smarter and more engaging for our entire institution."

As the Campus Experience Platform category leader, Pathify transforms campus interactions by unifying systems, community engagement and personalization into one seamless experience. More than 250 institutions including Arkansas State University System, the University of Utah, MIT Sloan School of Management, University of the Pacific, Montgomery County Community College and Swinburne University are already realizing measurable results, from major IT cost savings and stronger belonging to improved retention.

