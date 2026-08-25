Pathify Makes Inc. 5000 for Fourth Consecutive Year, Ranking No. 1376 Among America's Fastest-Growing Companies

256% Three-Year Revenue Growth Places Pathify Among Top 3 Higher Education Companies and No. 1 Among Higher Education Enterprise Software Providers

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathify, higher education's only Campus Experience Platform (CXP) provider, today announced it has been named to the Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year, earning No. 1376 on the 2026 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. With 256% revenue growth over three years, Pathify ranks among the top three higher education companies on this year's list and is the fastest-growing higher education enterprise software company represented.

"Higher education is moving toward a more connected digital campus experience and that shift continues to fuel Pathify's growth," said Chase Williams, CEO and co-founder of Pathify. "As AI reshapes expectations for how people find information and interact with technology, institutions are rethinking how they serve their communities digitally. We're seeing that translate into strong demand for a more unified, intelligent approach to the campus experience."

Pathify's continued growth comes as colleges and universities globally look to modernize the digital campus experience by bringing together the systems, information, services and communities students rely on every day through a single, AI-driven platform. Serving millions of users across 315 institutions worldwide, Pathify's CXP provides a unified digital front door that works across existing campus technologies while giving institutions a more cohesive way to engage and support their communities.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes companies across industries that have achieved significant growth while navigating economic uncertainty and a rapidly changing business environment. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and honorees collectively added more than 627,000 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Pathify

Pathify's Campus Experience Platform (CXP) empowers institutions to meet rapidly rising consumer expectations by unifying disparate legacy systems into a single AI-driven interface, transforming the fragmented higher education journey into a seamless, lifecycle-wide experience that drives student success, enrollment and operational efficiency. By making it easy to find information, automate routine tasks and deliver intelligent nudges, the CXP dramatically reduces the support burden on staff while delivering the consumer-grade experience students now view as the price of admission. Today, Pathify powers more than 300 institutions globally, helping millions of students navigate and engage with their campus experience while enabling institutions to rebuild trust, improve enrollment and drive student success. Learn more at Pathify.com

SOURCE Pathify