Pathify Ranked Number 216 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Pathify credits three-year 544% revenue growth to obsessive commitment to higher ed customers and technology innovations

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathify, the leading digital engagement hub for higher education, today announced it ranked No. 216 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ and the third highest-ranked company in Colorado. This prestigious ranking, now in its 30th year, recognizes the 500 fastest-growing companies in North America across technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech.

"We're proud to be included in the Deloitte Fast 500, a reflection of our obsessive commitment to revolutionizing digital campus experiences," said Chase Williams, Pathify's CEO and Co-founder. "This milestone marks just the beginning as we continue growing and empowering institutions worldwide."

As the most widely-used, non-SIS, system-agnostic student portal and digital experience hub, Pathify achieved a 544% revenue growth over a three-year period. The platform now serves over 2 million unique lifetime users across nearly 200 global institutions.

This recognition is the latest in a series of accolades for Pathify, including Williams' finalist nomination for Austin Business Journal's Best CEO award, the company's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year, and a top ranking in the Denver Business Journal's 2024 Fast 50 List. Additionally, in October, Pathify unveiled its latest innovation – a GenAI Chatbot – the first fully integrated AI assistant in higher ed.

"Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners — it's an incredible time for innovation."

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

About Pathify

Obsessed with making great technology while developing incredible long-term relationships with customers, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle — from prospect to alumni. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly software designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized information, content, and resources to the right people, at the right time — on any device. Led by a team of former higher ed executives, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders, the team at Pathify focuses every day on the values Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique and Care.

Learn more at pathify.com.

SOURCE Pathify