Pathify Wins Platinum in 2024 Campus Technology Product of the Year Awards

DENVER , Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathify, the leading digital engagement hub for higher education, today announced it has been awarded Platinum in the AI-Based Chatbot Tool category in the 2024 Campus Technology New Product of the Year Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights Pathify's commitment to innovation and excellence in higher education technology.

Pathify's Chatbot stands out for advanced AI and natural language processing technologies, connecting student needs with institutional resources, while also protecting personal information and surfacing accurate information. With extensive out-of-the-box integrations, the AI-powered virtual assistant is unlike other higher ed chatbots, as it obtains verified answers by accessing source systems such as the SIS and LMS.

"We're thrilled to receive this recognition from Campus Technology, a leader in championing technology's transformative impact on education," said Chase Williams, CEO and Co-founder of Pathify. "The Pathify AI Chatbot reflects our mission of creating more connected campuses that foster engagement and student success."

The Campus Technology New Product of the Year Awards celebrates exceptional products that advance teaching, learning, and administration in higher education. Winners were selected for their significant contributions to transforming educational experiences and outcomes.

"Our 2024 Product Award winners are being recognized for their vital contributions to enhancing teaching, learning, and administration in the education field," said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology and THE Journal. "Congratulations to the outstanding products and solutions that have made a remarkable difference this year."

About Campus Technology

Campus Technology addresses topics and trends relevant to higher education IT and administrative decision-makers who are experiencing disruptive challenges around IT infrastructure, data management, evolving instructional environments, emerging tech, and more.

About Pathify

Obsessed with making great technology while developing incredible long-term relationships with customers, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle — from prospect to alumni. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly software designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized information, content, and resources to the right people, at the right time — on any device. Led by a team of former higher ed executives, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders, the team at Pathify focuses every day on the values Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique and Care.

