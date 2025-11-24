PathKeeper Surgical Achieves Outpatient Milestone, Validating Radiation-Free Navigation in ASC

HOUSTON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PathKeeper Surgical, a leader in AI-driven optical navigation, announced a pivotal milestone. Renowned Houston spine surgeon, Dr. Richard Westmark, has successfully performed the first outpatient spine procedure at an Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) utilizing the company's revolutionary technology.

Dr. Richard Westmark, Houston neurosurgeon, performs the first PathKeeper Surgical case in a USPI ASC. Utilizing AI-driven optical navigation, the system eliminates intra-op radiation exposure, setting a new benchmark for accuracy and safety in outpatient spine surgery

The PathKeeper system is unique employing proprietary AI and ultra-high resolution 3D cameras to provide real-time surgical guidance. This eliminates the need for traditional radiation heavy intraoperative CT, delivering a crucial safety advantage. The system delivers verified sub-millimetric accuracy for registration and instrument tracking.

This successful adoption underscores Pathkeeper's unique qualification in the ASC market, a segment requiring highly efficient, low-footprint, and cost-effective enabling technology.

In commenting on the milestone, Dr. Richard Westmark stated: "The ability to perform navigation guided spine surgery in an outpatient setting without exposing my patients or my team to ionizing radiation is a paradigm shift. PathKeeper is a powerful tool that can be utilized in the ASC to potentially improve the safety and efficacy of spine surgery by giving us the highest level of accuracy while streamlining workflow. PathKeeper elevates the standard of care we can deliver in the ASC."

PathKeeper Surgical, an Israeli MedTech company, dedicated to improving spine and orthopedic surgical intervention using AI and specialized optics. Their core mission is to make navigation-guided surgery accessible in any operating room. The company continues its commitment to bringing next-generation, value-based enabling tech solutions worldwide.

