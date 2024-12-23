Pathlabs Appoints JC Clarke as Vice President of Agency Growth

MISSOULA, Mont., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlabs, a leading Media Execution Partner (MEP) specializing in end-to-end digital media solutions for agencies, is pleased to announce the appointment of JC Clarke as Vice President of Agency Growth.

With over two decades of experience in driving client acquisition and revenue expansion strategies within digital marketing, Clarke has held senior leadership positions across the industry with companies such as Ogury, Big Village, Samba TV, Innovid, NBCUniversal Media, and more.

Evan Ladensack, Chief Sales Officer at Pathlabs, expressed enthusiasm about Clarke's addition to the leadership team:

"We are thrilled to welcome JC to Pathlabs. His extensive experience and strategic vision align perfectly with our mission to empower independent agencies with unparalleled media execution services. JC's leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our reach and deliver exceptional value to our partners."

In his new role, Clarke will oversee the development and execution of growth strategies aimed at enhancing Pathlabs' agency partnerships. His focus will be on identifying new business opportunities, optimizing client engagement, and driving the company's expansion in the rapidly evolving digital advertising landscape.

Clarke shared his excitement about joining Pathlabs:

"Pathlabs has established itself as a dynamic force in the media execution space, and I am honored to join such a forward-thinking team. I look forward to leveraging my experiences and relationships to contribute to the company's growth and to support our agency partners in achieving their goals."

This appointment comes at a pivotal time for Pathlabs, following its recent acquisition by MiQ, a leading programmatic media partner for marketers and agencies. With Clarke's leadership, Pathlabs is poised to further solidify its position as a trusted partner for independent agencies seeking comprehensive media execution solutions.

About Pathlabs

Pathlabs is an end-to-end Media Execution Partner (MEP) built for independent agencies. The company specializes in planning, executing, optimizing, and reporting on performance-based paid advertising campaigns, enabling partners to concentrate on growing their agencies and driving performance. Pathlabs' primary objective is to empower its partners with the right people, workflows, and technology, allowing agency leaders to scale their businesses while Pathlabs manages the intricacies of their digital media execution.

