Pathlight Appoints Former Salesforce President and Oracle Executive Tony Owens to Board

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlight, the leader in Performance Intelligence technology, today announced that Tony Owens, former President at Salesforce and senior executive at Oracle, has joined Pathlight's board of directors. At Salesforce, Owens managed over 7,200 employees and helped them grow to over $10B in revenue. As a board member, Owens plans to help drive Pathlight's vision to empower customer-facing teams to improve efficiency and drive revenue, while highlighting the platform's potential to be a "gamechanger" for employee engagement and productivity.

"Companies have been looking at employee productivity the wrong way," said Owens. "Pathlight enables individuals to better manage themselves while empowering managers and leaders to understand and improve organizational performance. It's a fundamental difference that sets Pathlight apart from any other solution or approach, and I look forward to helping organizations achieve these goals while bringing Pathlight into its next stage of growth."

Every organization is trying to quantify employee productivity. Some are using the same general business intelligence (BI) tools to do it. Unfortunately, these tools weren't built for understanding employee engagement and productivity, and they fail to tell the full, objective story. Nor are they capable of enabling the frontline or leaders to take proactive steps. As the world continues to move toward digitization, the ongoing standard of remote and hybrid work, and an increasingly competitive labor market, the problem of reducing costs while increasing productivity will only become more difficult to solve.

"Tony is one of the greatest modern enterprise revenue leaders and has been a driving force behind the digital transformation of so many brand name companies, said Alex Kvamme, co-founder and CEO of Pathlight. "He's joining Pathlight's board at an exciting time, as we're gaining an ever-stronger foothold among companies seeking ways to drive productivity and retention of their customer-facing teams. No doubt, his wealth of experience and unique perspective will drive our business forward."

The Pathlight platform is purpose-built with performance management and coaching to improve customer-facing employee productivity. It pulls in data so customer experience teams and sales leaders and employees alike can see how they're doing in realtime, including their performance and the performance of their teams against business-critical metrics over time. Taken together, the metrics combine to provide an overall Health Score, which shows where performance and productivity improvements must be made.

Owens' board appointment comes as a result of his more than 20 years of experience building and managing large, high-growth technology sales organizations at world-renowned tech companies, including LivePerson, Salesforce and Oracle. Prior to LivePerson, Owens held a number of leadership positions at Salesforce, running its field operations in the Americas. He was also a key leader during Salesforce's growth from $1.4 billion to over $20 billion. Owens also previously served as group vice president at Oracle.

Pathlight's Performance Intelligence platform helps businesses build high-performing teams that deliver results by combining performance metrics, goals, coaching, and communication into a single platform. Pathlight empowers data-driven management at every layer of the organization by analyzing realtime performance insights with intelligent goals, one-click coaching, automated 1-on-1s and much more. Based in San Francisco, Pathlight is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Insight Partners, and Quiet Capital among others. Learn more and request a demo at www.pathlight.com.

