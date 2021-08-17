Pathlight Appoints Janelle Raney as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlight , a SaaS platform that helps organizations supercharge the performance of their customer-facing teams, today announced the appointment of product marketing veteran Janelle Raney as Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 20 years of experience leading marketing teams at high-growth companies like Zoom and Citrix, Raney will be responsible for creating and executing an integrated marketing strategy and rapidly scaling awareness of Pathlight's Realtime Performance Management (RPM) platform.

"Janelle is one of the most talented and respected marketing leaders out there, and we're very excited to welcome her to the Pathlight team," said Alex Kvamme, CEO of Pathlight. "Not only has she been instrumental in building iconic companies like Zoom and Citrix, her passion for products that empower people and transform companies perfectly aligns with our vision. She will undoubtedly play a key role in accelerating our go-to-market plans and helping us become the leader in Realtime Performance Management."

Most recently, Raney served as Head of Product and Industry Marketing at Zoom Video Communications where she built and led the product marketing, market intelligence, analyst relations, and vertical solutions teams. Prior to that, she served as Head of Product Marketing, SaaS Division, Document Cloud at Citrix where she built an experienced team and set the global go-to-market strategy for ShareFile, GoToMyPC, RightSignature and other initiatives related to productivity and collaboration.

"Pathlight is perfectly positioned to transform the way companies manage the performance of customer-facing teams in this new world of flexible work," said Raney. "Their world-class team, clear vision and state-of-the-art technology made joining an easy choice. The value they are delivering to its customers is unmatched in the industry. I am excited to roll up my sleeves and help take Pathlight's go-to-market plans to new heights."

About Pathlight

Pathlight is a Realtime Performance Management (RPM) platform that allows large, customer-facing teams to move faster than ever before. By consolidating performance data, coaching, and communication in one place, the platform empowers data-driven management at every layer of the organizational chart. Based in San Francisco, CA, the company is backed by such investors as Kleiner Perkins, Quiet Capital, Jeremy Stoppelman CEO of Yelp and Dylan Smith co-founder and CFO of Box, among others. For more information please visit www.pathlight.com .

