Pathlight Capital Agents $50,000,000 Senior Secured Delayed-Draw Term Facility For My Alarm Center, LLC

"The new facility with Pathlight will allow us to accelerate growth through our organic sales channel as well as bulk and strategic acquisitions," said Amy Kothari, Chief Executive Officer of My Alarm Center. "We are excited to have a lender who recognizes and supports the tremendous opportunities to grow and scale this business during a very unique time in our industry."

"Pathlight is excited to support the Company in its strategic plan going forward," said Steven Migliero, Chief Operating Officer of Pathlight Capital. "The Company is well positioned to capitalize on exciting industry opportunities to drive growth and has the right management team, sponsor, and capital structure to do so."

About Pathlight Capital

Pathlight Capital is a private credit investment manager dedicated to meeting the needs of companies that operate across a broad range of industries by providing asset-based loans secured on a first or second lien basis against tangible and intangible assets. Pathlight aims to provide creative financing solutions to allow management teams to access incremental liquidity for the purposes of funding working capital, debt refinancings, growth, acquisitions, dividends and turnaround strategies. For more information, please visit www.pathlightcapital.com.

About My Alarm Center

My Alarm Center, LLC ("My Alarm Center" or "the Company"), headquartered in Newtown Square, PA, is a leading national provider of technologically advanced security solutions including residential and commercial security systems, home automation systems, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and other security solutions. The Company delivers its services through a best-in-class branch service network with a strong presence in key geographical markets across the U.S.

