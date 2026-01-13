Pathlight Capital Serves as Administrative Agent on $415,000,000 Senior Secured Credit Facility for SelectQuote, Inc.

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlight Capital LP ("Pathlight" or "Pathlight Capital") today announced that it is serving as the Administrative Agent on a $415 million senior secured credit facility for SelectQuote, Inc. ("SelectQuote," "SLQT" or the "Company"), a distributor of Medicare insurance policies and owner of a rapidly-growing healthcare services platform. As part of the facility, Pathlight underwrote and provided a $325 million term loan.

Proceeds from the credit facility will be used to refinance existing debt and support ongoing working capital needs.

"Having built a compelling and diversified business in a complex industry, we are confident that the SelectQuote team is well positioned for its next phase of growth, and we look forward to supporting them," said Tyler Harrington, Managing Director at Pathlight Capital.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with Pathlight on this strategically important new financing," said Tim Danker, SelectQuote's Chief Executive Officer. "This funding lowers our cost of capital, improves liquidity and provides SelectQuote capital flexibility to invest in the growth of our industry-leading senior health insurance and differentiated healthcare services businesses."

Christopher Arnold, Managing Director at Pathlight Capital, said, "We believe this transaction is another example of Pathlight's expertise in providing asset-based financing solutions for financial assets. Specialty finance will continue to be an important contributor to Pathlight's growth and expansion."

About Pathlight Capital

Pathlight Capital is a private credit investment manager dedicated to meeting the needs of companies that operate across a broad range of industries by providing asset-based loans secured on a first or second lien basis against tangible and intangible assets. Pathlight aims to provide creative financing solutions to allow management teams to access incremental liquidity for the purposes of funding working capital, debt refinancings, growth, acquisitions, dividends and turnaround strategies. For more information, please visit www.pathlightcapital.com.

About SelectQuote:

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies, allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a strong force of highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. Today, the Company operates an ecosystem offering high touchpoints for consumers across insurance, pharmacy, and virtual care.

With an ecosystem offering engagement points for consumers across insurance, Medicare, pharmacy, and value-based care, the company now has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Healthcare Services, and SelectQuote Life. SelectQuote Senior serves the needs of a demographic that sees around 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. SelectQuote Healthcare Services is comprised of the SelectRx Pharmacy, a Patient-Centered Pharmacy Home™ (PCPH) accredited pharmacy, SelectPatient Management, a provider of chronic care management services, and Healthcare Select, which proactively connects consumers with a wide breadth of healthcare services supporting their needs.

The information presented in this release is the opinion of Pathlight Capital LP and does not reflect the view of any other person or entity. The above is for information purposes and should not be construed as an investment recommendation.

This release may contain an endorsement from an individual who may be supporting or recommending the activities of Pathlight Capital LP. Such individual has not been compensated directly or indirectly by Pathlight Capital LP for the use of his statements. The statements represent endorsement by that individual only and may not represent the experience of all counterparties.

SOURCE Pathlight Capital