Pathlight Extends Platform with New AI-enabled Quality Assurance and Announces Workforce Management

SAN FRANCISCO , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlight, the leader in Performance Intelligence, today unveiled at CCW Las Vegas new additions to their platform including AI-enabled Quality Assurance (QA) and Workforce Management (WFM) to help businesses improve customer experience and maximize team productivity. The intelligent, easy-to-deploy QA platform leverages AI to automate quality assurance processes across email, chat and phone conversations to ensure customer service interactions meet company standards and customer expectations. The new Workforce Management capability will simplify scheduling and attendance to help businesses stay on top of support volume and meet demand at scale.

Pathlight is the first Performance Intelligence platform purpose-built for brands to monitor, analyze, and optimize team performance. By unifying performance data across multiple platforms in a single-screen view, managers and agents get unprecedented visibility and insights on performance, empowering them to achieve their professional best. Integrating Quality Assurance and Workforce Management workflows into a single platform, allows businesses to dramatically improve customer experience quality and reduce the cost and complexity of service operations.

"Customer expectations are higher than ever. Delivering a superior customer experience is crucial for driving loyalty and lifetime value. But data silos and disconnected support platforms and processes have left businesses struggling and searching for smarter solutions to keep up with customer and business demands," said Trey Doig, co-founder and CTO at Pathlight. "Today we're making it easier for CX teams to meet customer expectations while achieving greater efficiencies and business outcomes. By combining Performance Intelligence with QA and WFM capabilities, we're streamlining customer support workflows to reduce effort, and boost performance and productivity. At the same time, we're helping businesses engage, retain and nurture talent in the long run."

AI-enabled Quality Assurance to Save Time, Boost Productivity and Increase CSAT

Last fall, Pathlight integrated Quality Assurance (QA) with Performance Intelligence. Today Pathlight announces a new level of intelligence to make the QA processes easier, smarter and faster with these features:

Automatic Assignments: Assign tickets to graders based on tags, ticket status, and other fields.

Assign tickets to graders based on tags, ticket status, and other fields. Sentiment Analysis: Automatically analyze agent interactions to extract tone and sentiment.

Automatically analyze agent interactions to extract tone and sentiment. Grammar and Spelling: Leverage built-in AI to detect grammar and spelling errors in agent interactions.

Leverage built-in AI to detect grammar and spelling errors in agent interactions. Phrase Tracking: Quickly identify phrases specified by customer or agent to deliver realtime feedback.

Quickly identify phrases specified by customer or agent to deliver realtime feedback. Annotations : Highlight specific text or interactions to deliver focused feedback to agents.

: Highlight specific text or interactions to deliver focused feedback to agents. Root-cause Analysis: Drill down QA scores to identify specific interactions that caused poor CSAT, customer churn, and more.

Drill down QA scores to identify specific interactions that caused poor CSAT, customer churn, and more. Grade Sharing & Appeals: Automate grade sharing and ensure fairness through an integrated appeal process.

Automate grade sharing and ensure fairness through an integrated appeal process. Grade the Grader: Create custom scorecards to grade the scored scorecards to ensure fairness and accuracy.

"Digit is on a mission to make financial health effortless and we strive to make the customer support experience effortless as well. It's critical to our business that we ensure our interactions with customers meet or exceed their expectations," said Jen Burton, Head of CS at Digit and CX mentor and coach for startups. "Understanding what's happening across those interactions and knowing where to focus and how to empower our team to do better enables us to achieve our CX goals. This is where Pathlight and their QA offering plays such an important part of that strategy."

Built-In Workforce Management to Optimize Scheduling and Attendance

Pathlight's workforce management capabilities will make it easy for customer service leaders to create, manage, and maintain staffing at scale. Businesses can maintain operational efficiency by ensuring the right number of agents, with the right skill sets, are staffed at the right time with these features:

Scheduling: Easily create, visualize and share schedules with agents that support multiple channels.

Easily create, visualize and share schedules with agents that support multiple channels. Attendance: Leverage intuitive UI to create timecards, track attendance and simplify approval processes.

Leverage intuitive UI to create timecards, track attendance and simplify approval processes. Reporting: A comprehensive view of key workforce management metrics including adherence, scheduled work hours, and more.

A comprehensive view of key workforce management metrics including adherence, scheduled work hours, and more. Forecasting: Predict upcoming labor demands based on historical volume and scheduling data.

Using Pathlight's Workforce Management, customer service teams can develop smarter strategies over time leveraging historical data to optimize staffing and deliver better customer experiences. Pathlight WFM will be available for private beta this summer and GA later this year.

About Pathlight

Pathlight's award-winning Performance Intelligence Platform helps businesses build high-performing teams that deliver results by combining performance, engagement, and QA into a single platform. Pathlight empowers data-driven management at every layer of the organization by analyzing realtime performance insights with intelligent goals, one-click coaching, automated 1-on-1s, and much more. Based in San Francisco, Pathlight is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Insight Partners, and Quiet Capital, among others. Learn more and request a demo at www.pathlight.com .

