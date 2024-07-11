Pathlock Achieves Record Growth Delivering Identity Governance Innovation

Company expands executive leadership team leveraging seasoned professionals with experience driving growth and innovation across diverse industries

DENVER, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock, the leader in identity and application access governance, today announced the expansion of its leadership team, further deepening their expertise in identity security. These executive appointments come as the company celebrates record growth in the first half of 2024. With the addition of Ben Holcombe as Vice President of Sales, Americas, and Jason Gzym as Vice President, Solutions Engineering and Customer Advisory, Pathlock is further affirming their commitment to delivering innovation to its global customer community.

As Vice President of Sales for the Americas, Ben Holcombe will be responsible for driving new customer growth through multichannel sales and business development. Ben joins Pathlock after six years with Privileged Access Management company Delinea where he led multiple go-to-market teams, most recently as Vice President of Field Sales. Ben brings over 15 years of leadership experience including deep relationships with key national VAR partners.

Jason Gzym, named Vice President of Solutions Engineering and Customer Advisory, will provide leadership to the teams who work closely with customers, prospects, and partners to understand their unique challenges and provide tailored solutions that maximize the value of innovative identity security solutions. Jason brings over two decades of experience in the identity security field having previously held senior product and strategy positions at Saviynt, OpenText, NetIQ, and Novell. Jason also brings many years of practitioner experience architecting, implementing, and supporting identity programs for large commercial institutions such as Trinity Health, Michigan Medicine, New York City Health + Hospitals, and Continuum Health Partners.

"I couldn't be happier about the addition of Ben and Jason to the Pathlock executive team," said Damon Tompkins, Chief Revenue Officer at Pathlock. "Their expertise in building and leading high-performing teams, coupled with a deep understanding of customer needs, makes these appointments an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We look forward to the impact they will undoubtedly bring with their experience not only enhancing our platforms' capabilities, but also fostering a culture of innovation that is at the heart of our company."

In addition to these strategic appointments, in the first half of 2024 Pathlock has experienced record growth marked by several notable achievements:

Achieved 30+% Growth YoY, continuing company's consistent "Rule of 40+" status

Announced new company headquarters in Denver, Colorado

Finalized several new customer contracts to include: One of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world Largest privately held manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies in North America Largest business conglomerate in the Middle East Largest higher education system in the United States

Expanded strategic partnerships with Systems Integrators, VARs and resellers in the Americas, Middle East , and Europe

"We are thrilled to announce that Pathlock has achieved record growth in the first half of 2024," said Pathlock's CEO Piyush Pandey. "This significant growth is a clear testament to our innovative approach and unwavering commitment to our customers. Our strategy of going beyond traditional identity governance and administration with fine-grained, application-specific identity controls automation has been validated by these remarkable achievements. The expansion of our leadership team and strategic partnerships will further enhance our capabilities and market reach. As we continue to innovate and expand, we remain committed to providing unparalleled security and compliance solutions to our clients worldwide."

For more information, please visit www.pathlock.com.

About Pathlock

Pathlock is the leader in identity and application access governance. When traditional identity governance and administration is not enough, Pathlock enables enterprises to manage all aspects of application access governance, continuous controls monitoring, and cybersecurity via a single platform, across applications, including fine-grained user provisioning, User Access Reviews, segregation of duties, control testing, and audit preparation. Today, many of the world's most respected global 2000 companies rely on Pathlock to protect their critical digital assets from financial, regulatory, and security threats, ensure corporate compliance and improve performance. As a result, our customers have saved millions in employee productivity, labor costs, audit fees, and data loss prevention.

For media inquiries:

Caroline Dobyns

410-353-5340

[email protected]

SOURCE Pathlock