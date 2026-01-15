Pathlock Appoints Damon Tompkins as Chief Executive Officer to Lead the New Era of AI-Driven Identity Security

The transition follows a year of record growth and accelerated innovation in AI-powered identity governance for mission-critical applications

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock, a leader in governing and securing enterprise identity, applications, and data, today announced the appointment of Damon Tompkins as Chief Executive Officer.

Tompkins' appointment comes at a time of strong momentum for Pathlock. The company enters 2026 after finishing its strongest year to date, driven by record Q4 revenue growth and accelerated adoption of Pathlock Cloud. Today, Pathlock serves 1,400 enterprise customers worldwide, including a significant number of Global 2000 organizations. Over the past year, Pathlock also made significant technology investments to further advance its fine-grained, behavior-based approach to identity governance designed for the AI era.

Tompkins brings more than 30 years of experience across governance, risk, compliance, and cybersecurity. After joining Pathlock in 2022, he played a key role in elevating the company's go-to-market strategy, deepening customer engagement, and supporting Pathlock's record growth trajectory.

"As enterprises face escalating complexity and increasing scrutiny from auditors and regulators, they need intelligent, AI-driven identity security that moves beyond static entitlements to continuous, behavior-based control," said Damon Tompkins, CEO of Pathlock. "With a strong team and unmatched expertise in governing risk across critical applications, I'm confident in our ability to help customers future-proof their governance program and stay prepared for a new generation of challenges."

Under Tompkins' leadership, Pathlock will continue to deepen its AI investments, expand its footprint among large global enterprises, and continue shaping the future of the identity governance market.

About Pathlock

Pathlock is a leader in identity and application governance, empowering Global 2000 organizations and the world's largest and most complex application ecosystems to meet stringent compliance requirements, including SOX, PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, ITAR, EAR and more.

By delivering fine-grained identity security and governance for business-critical applications, Pathlock helps organizations reduce risk, lower compliance costs, and achieve audit and IPO readiness with confidence.

