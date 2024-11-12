Pathlock Appoints Haviv Rosh as Chief Technology Officer to Drive Innovation in Identity Governance

Leveraging his extensive experience at ServiceNow, Haviv Rosh brings proven expertise in scaling engineering organizations and driving technological innovation to Pathlock, where he is set to usher in the next wave of progress by combining deep controls automation expertise with the transformative potential of AI.

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock, the leader in identity and application access governance, today announced the appointment of Haviv Rosh as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Haviv brings a wealth of technical leadership experience and will lead all engineering initiatives for Pathlock's cloud and on-premises products globally, driving innovation and accelerating the company's growth.

Haviv Rosh joins Pathlock from ServiceNow, where he served as Global Chief Architect and VP of R&D for IT Operations Management (ITOM). Following ServiceNow's successful acquisition of Neebula, where he was VP of R&D, Haviv played a pivotal role in defining ServiceNow's architectural strategy and expanding its engineering teams across multiple global locations. His extensive expertise in cloud infrastructure, IT operations, and cybersecurity, coupled with a proven track record of driving technological advancements, aligns perfectly with Pathlock's growth objectives. Most recently, Haviv co-founded a security automation startup, BlinkOps, focused on simplifying complex security processes through AI-driven automation. Additionally, he has held leadership positions at HPE and Dell, further showcasing his ability to lead and innovate within the technology sector.

"We are excited to have Haviv join our team as CTO," said Piyush Pandey, CEO, Pathlock. "His deep expertise in cybersecurity and cloud, combined with his leadership experience at ServiceNow and other leading tech companies, will be instrumental in driving our technological growth. We look forward to the significant impact he will make at Pathlock as we continue to lead in identity and application access governance."

In his role as CTO, Haviv will lead Pathlock's engineering and quality assurance teams globally, ensuring the delivery of innovative and high-quality products. He will drive architectural decisions that enhance Pathlock's technology stack and spearhead initiatives to strengthen the company's engineering culture and practices to encourage continuous improvement and sustain Pathlock's competitive advantage.

"I am honored to join Pathlock and excited to contribute to its mission of delivering cutting-edge identity and application access governance solutions," said Haviv. "My experience at major technology companies, ServiceNow in particular, has prepared me to drive innovation and scale engineering efforts at Pathlock. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to achieve our ambitious goals and make a significant impact in the industry."

To learn more about Pathlock's leading identity and application access governance solution, visit www.pathlock.com.

About Pathlock

Pathlock is the leader in identity and application access governance. When traditional identity governance and administration is not enough, Pathlock enables enterprises to manage all aspects of application access governance, continuous controls monitoring, and cybersecurity via a single platform, across applications, including fine-grained user provisioning, User Access Reviews, segregation of duties, control testing, and audit preparation. Today, many of the world's most respected global 2000 companies rely on Pathlock to protect their critical digital assets from financial, regulatory, and security threats, ensure corporate compliance and improve performance. As a result, our customers have saved millions in employee productivity, labor costs, audit fees, and data loss prevention.

