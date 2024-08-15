Pathlock Cloud now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Pathlock Cloud to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock today announced the availability of Pathlock Cloud in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Pathlock customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

In a world where digital transformation is accelerating, the risks associated with identity access are increasing exponentially. The integration of Microsoft Entra ID and Pathlock Cloud offers organizations an innovative solution to streamline their identity governance administration (IGA) efforts, reducing both complexity and cost while enhancing overall security posture.

This collaboration perfectly aligns with Pathlock's mission to help organizations manage the complete risk linked to digital identity access. "Since 2004, Pathlock has focused on automating compliant provisioning to minimize authorization sprawl and ensure compliance for seamless security audit and regulatory report sign-offs," said Shep Parke, Pathlock's Global Partnerships & Alliances Lead. "By integrating compliant provisioning with application access controls, this relationship converges our strengths, making it easier for businesses to secure the wide range of applications they rely on daily."

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes Pathlock, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like Pathlock, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

For more information about how Pathlock and Microsoft Entra can elevate your identity security strategy, visit: Pathlock and Microsoft Entra ID.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Pathlock

Pathlock is the leader in identity and application access governance. When traditional identity governance and administration fall short, Pathlock empowers enterprises to manage all aspects of application access governance, continuous controls monitoring, and cybersecurity via a single platform. Our robust solutions cover fine-grained user provisioning, user access reviews, segregation of duties, control testing, and audit preparation. Trusted by many of the world's leading Global 2000 companies, Pathlock helps protect critical digital assets from financial, regulatory, and security threats, ensuring compliance while enhancing performance. Our approach has saved customers millions in employee productivity, labor costs, audit fees, and data loss prevention.

Media Contact

Caroline Dobyns, ICR-Lumina Communications

410-353-5340

[email protected]

SOURCE Pathlock