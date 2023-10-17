Pathlock Cloud Unveils Latest Application Access Governance Release: Empowering Businesses to Slash Compliance Costs

Industry Leading Application GRC Platform Provides In-Depth Visibility Across Key ERP and LoB Applications

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock, the leading provider of application governance, risk and compliance (GRC), today announced a new release of its Application Access Governance (AAG) product within the company's risk and compliance platform, Pathlock Cloud. Unlike other industry solutions that are focused on a single or limited number of applications, Pathlock AAG automates the vast majority of manual processes required to reduce the risks associated with application access across critical business systems. In addition to decreasing the cost of compliance for organizations, Pathlock AAG also provides the industry's most robust service solution for deep visibility insights into a wide array of applications.

Pathlock Cloud is a risk and compliance management platform that automates the controls testing and enforcement for enterprise resource planning (ERP) and business applications. With the industry's most robust library of controls content, it allows organizations to rapidly implement controls, analytics, and automated, AI-enhanced workflows to ensure granular and efficient compliance across diverse application landscapes. With today's release of AAG, users will have access to the following modules:

Access Risk Analysis – automates the reporting and mitigation of Separation of Duties (SoD) violations and Sensitive Access Risks occurring across the business and IT.

– automates the reporting and mitigation of Separation of Duties (SoD) violations and Sensitive Access Risks occurring across the business and IT. Compliant Provisioning – automates the process of user provisioning with the ability to ensure compliance with business and regulatory requirements through preventative risk checks and policy driven automated workflows.

– automates the process of user provisioning with the ability to ensure compliance with business and regulatory requirements through preventative risk checks and policy driven automated workflows. Certifications – automates user access reviews, risk and control revalidations, and more as part of the continuous refinement of entitlement assignments to manage and reduce risks.

– automates user access reviews, risk and control revalidations, and more as part of the continuous refinement of entitlement assignments to manage and reduce risks. Elevated Access Management – facilitates temporary, time-bound, privileged access checkouts, monitors privileged use and collects action logs with the ability to enforce controls and automate log review.

facilitates temporary, time-bound, privileged access checkouts, monitors privileged use and collects action logs with the ability to enforce controls and automate log review. Role Management – facilitates the building of compliant technical and business roles with risk simulation analysis.

"Today's announcement is yet another step forward in achieving our vision of providing the industry's most comprehensive application GRC platform," said Piyush Pandey, CEO, Pathlock. "Our breadth of applications covered, combined with the depth of knowledge and capabilities within those applications, continue to be what sets Pathlock apart from our competition."

Organizations are increasingly struggling to maintain visibility across both the breadth and depth of their Line-of-Business (LoB) applications and are finding it difficult to ensure that employees only have access to what they need to do their jobs, especially within frequently shifting work environments. Companies are increasingly moving to a Zero Risk posture to manage the risk of material breaches, resulting in ongoing searches for an efficient way to enforce compliant provisioning and resolve SoD violations.

The new release of Pathlock AAG provides fine-grain visibility across the breadth and depth of LoB applications and harnesses automation to improve the productivity and efficiency of IT, business and audit teams in providing a risk-free environment. With AAG, controls testing costs and resource requirements are significantly reduced while providing a more robust audit trail and users can be onboarded and provisioned more quickly while providing a more secure environment.

"The Pathlock platform is a leading-edge solution in the access control market for SAP and other LoB applications. While providing leading-edge support for SAP environments, its particular strength stems from the excellent support for a wide range of other LoB applications, thus serving the needs of customers running heterogeneous LoB application environments." – KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Access Controls for Multi-Vendor LoB Environments 2023 Report

Most recently, Pathlock was named an overall leader in KuppingerCole's Leadership Compass industry report titled 'Access Control Tools for Multi-Vendor LoB Environments' in recognition of the company's superior product capabilities, innovation and market reach. For more information on Pathlock Application Access Governance, visit our website here.

About Pathlock

Pathlock is the leader in application security and controls automation. With Pathlock, enterprises can manage all aspects of access governance, continuous controls monitoring, and cybersecurity via a single platform, across applications, including user provisioning, ongoing User Access Reviews, segregation of duties, control testing, and audit preparation. Today, many of the world's most respected global 2000 companies rely on Pathlock to protect their critical digital assets from financial, operational, regulatory and security threats, ensure corporate compliance and improve performance. As a result, our customers have saved millions in employee productivity, labor costs, audit fees, and data loss prevention.

