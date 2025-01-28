Pathlock Enters 2025 with Accelerated Company Momentum; Pathlock Cloud Achieves More Than 100% YoY ARR Growth in 2024

Significant 2024 Growth Positions Company for Continued Success in 2025, Driven by Pathlock Cloud Expansion, Strategic Partnerships and Investments in Technology and Leadership.

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock , the leader in identity and application governance, today announced significant company momentum, including over 100% Year-over-Year Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth of its Pathlock Cloud platform, providing fine-grained identity security and governance for business-critical applications to reduce risk, lower compliance costs, and ensure audit and IPO readiness. This growth was driven by strategic investments which underscore Pathlock's expanding global presence and its commitment to serving the world's largest and most complex application ecosystems.

Pathlock's achievements were cemented with the continuous expansion and innovation of its Pathlock Cloud platform. The company consistently attracted Fortune 2000 customers and strengthened its presence in key verticals such as Energy & Utilities, Finance, Healthcare Manufacturing, Higher Education, and more.

Moreover, Pathlock has forged strategic partnerships with key market players worldwide, expanding the company's presence, and meeting the demand for streamlined solutions for robust identity and application access security on local markets. A recent highlight of Pathlock's partner network expansion is a collaboration with the Microsoft Entra Identity Product family broadly, and the engineered integration with Entra ID Governance product to automate fine-grained Compliance Provisioning for customers operating globally. The Pathlock Microsoft Identity partnership finally makes internal audit automation not only possible, but 100% accurate, eliminating 100s up to 1,000s of hours of manual sample-based testing work.

"The continued success of Pathlock Cloud underscores our dedication to delivering fine grained identity and application security solutions to customers worldwide," said Piyush Pandey, CEO, Pathlock. "By investing in our technology, team, and strategic partnerships, we are enhancing Pathlock's innovative capabilities, going beyond conventional identity governance to provide comprehensive security and compliance solutions."

In addition, Pathlock was named the overall leader in Access Control Tools for Multi-Vendor Line of Business (LoB) Environments by KuppingerCole, a leading analyst firm for identity security, solidifying Pathlock's authority in identity and application governance. This announcement follows the recent appointment of Haviv Rosh as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) , who will drive innovation by combining deep controls automation expertise with the transformative potential of AI. With technical leadership experience at companies like ServiceNow, Dell, and HPE, Rosh leads Pathlock's global Engineering and Quality Assurance teams, ensuring the delivery of innovative solutions and fostering continuous improvement to maintain the company's unique competitive advantage.

"Pathlock's unwavering commitment to elevating identity and application access security has set them on an impressive trajectory for continued success," said Philip Vorobeychik, Pathlock Board Member & Managing Director of Vertica Capital Partners . "With innovative strategies and a steadfast dedication to its diverse customer base, Pathlock is exceptionally well-positioned to advance beyond traditional IGA. By implementing precise, application-specific automation, Pathlock continues to enhance its technology capabilities and expand its market presence, paving the way for even greater momentum in the year ahead."

About Pathlock

Pathlock is the leader in identity and application governance, empowering Fortune 2000 organizations and the world's largest and most complex application ecosystems to meet stringent compliance requirements, including SOX, PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and more. By delivering fine-grained identity security and governance for business-critical applications, Pathlock helps organizations reduce risk, lower compliance costs, and achieve audit and IPO readiness with confidence.

