Pathlock is a proud participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock, the leading provider of application governance, risk and compliance (GRC), today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. Pathlock was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

"In the context of security, AI's impact is likely to be profound, tilting the scales in favor of defenders and empowering organizations to defend at machine speed. At Microsoft, we are privileged to have a leading role in advancing AI innovation, and we are so grateful to our incredible ecosystem of partners, whose mission-driven work is critical to helping customers secure their organizations and confidently bring the many benefits of AI into their environments," said Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Microsoft Security.

Pathlock is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility. To learn more, read the announcement.

"Our integration of Pathlock Cloud and Microsoft Entra ID Governance provides new levels of granular analysis of user risk while consolidating two traditionally siloed ecosystems," said Shep Parke, Vice President, Partnerships and Alliances, Pathlock. "We are pleased to announce this collaboration and offer key benefits to our customers, including improved compliance, cost reduction, streamlined user access reviews, cross-application support, and simplified audit capabilities."

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

About Pathlock  
Pathlock is the leader in application security and controls automation. With Pathlock, enterprises can manage all aspects of access governance, continuous controls monitoring, and cybersecurity via a single platform, across applications, including user provisioning, ongoing User Access Reviews, segregation of duties, control testing, and audit preparation. Today, many of the world's most respected global 2000 companies rely on Pathlock to protect their critical digital assets from financial, operational, regulatory and security threats, ensure corporate compliance and improve performance. As a result, our customers have saved millions in employee productivity, labor costs, audit fees, and data loss prevention.   

Pathlock Announces the Return of Innovation Series for December 2023 Edition

Pathlock, the leading provider of application governance, risk and compliance (GRC), today announced the return of its bi-annual Innovation Series,...
Pathlock Cloud Unveils Latest Application Access Governance Release: Empowering Businesses to Slash Compliance Costs

Pathlock, the leading provider of application governance, risk and compliance (GRC), today announced a new release of its Application Access...
