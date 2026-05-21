Pathlock solutions achieve SAP®-certified for clean core with RISE with SAP

DENVER, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock, a leader in Identity and Access Governance, announced today that its Pathlock Native Cyber Security and GRC Suite and Application Profiler are certified by SAP for clean core with RISE with SAP. The certification validates that Pathlock's solutions align with SAP's Clean Core principles for maintaining clean, upgrade-ready SAP environments.

"We welcome the higher standards for security, upgradeability, and extensibility introduced by SAP Clean Core. These principles reflect the needs of modern organizations that must move at the speed of business, be secure and agile, adapt quickly to change, and maintain full auditability. We are proud to deliver solutions that help customers confidently accelerate their transformation to S/4HANA while maintaining strong security and governance controls."

- Damon Tompkins, CEO, Pathlock

As companies migrate from legacy, heavily customized ECC environments to S/4HANA, one of the biggest migration risks is carrying technical debt into their new cloud environment. SAP's Clean Core approach is designed to reduce customizations and ensure compatibility with future SAP releases and innovations. SAP Clean Core certification reinforces Pathlock's alignment with modern SAP standards.

Specifically, SAP's Clean Core certification shows that Pathlock solutions:

Integrate directly with SAP environments while remaining compliant with SAP extensibility standards

Support real-time access governance and SoD controls across modern SAP architectures

Enable continuous compliance monitoring without intrusive customizations

Help organizations maintain auditability and security during rapid cloud transformation

Reduce operational and upgrade risk by avoiding modifications to the SAP digital core

Pathlock Native Cyber Security and GRC Suite and Application Profiler are available on SAP Certified Solutions Directory.

SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for Pathlock Native Cyber Security and GRC Suite and Application Profiler are SAP-certified for clean core with RISE with SAP. SAP S/4HANA is the next-generation business suite designed to act as the digital core, helping customers drive digital transformation across their organizations.

ABOUT PATHLOCK

Pathlock is the global leader in Identity and Access Governance, enabling enterprises to secure complex application ecosystems and meet rigorous compliance standards — including SOX, PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, ITAR, and EAR. Pathlock's fine-grained identity security solutions protect business-critical applications, helping organizations mitigate risk, reduce compliance costs, and ensure audit readiness with confidence. Learn more at pathlock.com.

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SOURCE Pathlock