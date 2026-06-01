Pathlock Reinforces Its Leadership in ERP Security and Controls for the AI Era

As AI agents, automated processes, and continuous business change reshape enterprise risk, Pathlock leads ERP Security and Controls with a continuous, transaction-first approach that connects identity, governance, and assurance.

DENVER, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock, the global leader in ERP Security and Controls Automation, today introduced Pathlock Nexus to help enterprises govern access, controls, identity, and application security across SAP, Oracle, Workday, and 150+ business applications in times of AI agents and regulatory change. This shift underscores Pathlock's commitment to deliver high-value ERP Security and Controls solutions to organizations with complex, multi-ERP environments.

Pathlock is built on a foundation of deep, proven expertise in ERP security and access governance. KuppingerCole Analysts AG, the leading independent analyst firm for identity security, named Pathlock Overall Leader in both Business Application Risk Management and SAP Access Control and Security — recognizing Pathlock's excellence in unifying governance across SAP and other line-of-business systems. Pathlock's continued acknowledgment by industry analysts underscores its unique position at the intersection of ERP Security and Controls Automation, Business Privilege Access Management, and Identity Governance and Administration.

That depth of expertise informs Pathlock's approach to ERP Security and Controls, helping organizations address the governance gap at the heart of modern enterprise risk: the transactions that move the money.

A New Era of Machine-Speed Transactions and Risk

Periodic audit checks that once validated enterprise controls are no longer just inadequate — they are dangerous. Unlike the static, on-premises-heavy ERPs of the past, modern ERP environments are increasingly cloud-based, dynamic, with an explosive number of identities, both human and non-human. AI agents, RPA bots, and service accounts create vendors, approve invoices, run payroll, and release payments, executing critical transactions that in the past were strictly under human control. And they do so at machine speed, in sequences and at volumes beyond what most organizations can validate. Even transactions that appear compliant individually may still introduce risk when evaluated as part of a larger business process.

In such a dynamic, ever-changing ERP environment, traditional governance and assurance models become insufficient. According to KPMG, material weaknesses in information technology and access issues continue to rise. To ensure their risk management keeps pace with the speed of business, enterprises are forced to shift to continuous assurance. This approach continuously evaluates transactions against controls, policies, and business context in real time, rather than reviewing them only after the fact.

"As ERP environments evolve toward autonomous AI enterprises, organizations need fine-grained governance and security to manage risk. Without visibility into how critical ERP transactions are being executed, enterprises are exposed to audit failures, fraud, breaches, and compliance gaps. We are already seeing machine-speed performance capable of synthesizing millions of potential risks in minutes. Pathlock's deep expertise in SAP and ERP environments positions the company to help enterprises address this challenge and define the next generation of ERP Security and Controls."

— Damon Tompkins, CEO, Pathlock

"Working with Fortune 500 companies every day, we see how dramatically the scale and complexity of enterprise activity has evolved. Control models built 10 years ago no longer meet the needs of today's AI-driven, automated environments. Organizations now need real-time visibility into transactions to support continuous assurance and risk management at scale."

— Kyle Wechsler, SAP Security, GRC and Controls Leader, Protiviti

Nexus: A Transaction-First Approach to ERP Security and Controls

Pathlock Nexus is an AI-native platform purpose-built to govern access, controls, identity and security across complex multi-ERP environments of modern AI-powered enterprises. Nexus delivers real-time intelligence on every transaction — performed by users, bots, and AI agents — across mission-critical systems, whether an organization needs to support continuous controls monitoring, conduct an investigation, or satisfy an auditor request.

Nexus approaches governance as a continuous and connected chain — from uncovering and preventing toxic access combinations, to evaluating every transaction that executes, to extending that same rigor to every non-human actor in the environment:

Pathlock IQ: The AI engine powering it all — delivering instant, audit-ready answers to governance and risk questions without manual reporting.

The AI engine powering it all — delivering instant, audit-ready answers to governance and risk questions without manual reporting. Fine-Grained SoD: Detects toxic access combinations in human and non-human identities across SAP, Oracle, Workday, and 150+ applications with pre-built SOX-aligned rulesets.

Detects toxic access combinations in human and non-human identities across SAP, Oracle, Workday, and 150+ applications with pre-built SOX-aligned rulesets. Emergency Access Management: Controls and monitors privileged access to critical systems — ensuring elevated permissions are time-bound, approved, and fully audited.

Controls and monitors privileged access to critical systems — ensuring elevated permissions are time-bound, approved, and fully audited. Continuous Controls Monitoring: Evaluates every transaction against your control framework as it executes — catching violations the moment they occur.

Evaluates every transaction against your control framework as it executes — catching violations the moment they occur. Risk Quantification: Assigns financial impact to every control violation — so remediation is prioritized by actual business exposure.

Assigns financial impact to every control violation — so remediation is prioritized by actual business exposure. Dynamic Access Control: Applies real-time, attribute-based access decisions and data masking within business applications.

Applies real-time, attribute-based access decisions and data masking within business applications. Non-Human Identity Governance: Discovers, owns, and lifecycles every AI agent, bot, and service account with the same rigor applied to human identities.

Discovers, owns, and lifecycles every AI agent, bot, and service account with the same rigor applied to human identities. Threat Detection: Analyzes 70+ log sources against 1,500+ threat signatures to detect and respond to agentic and insider threats.

Analyzes 70+ log sources against 1,500+ threat signatures to detect and respond to agentic and insider threats. Vulnerability Management: Automates security scanning with 4,000+ built-in checks.

As enterprise environments become increasingly AI-driven and automated, Pathlock believes continuous visibility and assurance — delivered through transaction-first approach with Nexus — will become foundational to ERP Security and Controls.

ABOUT PATHLOCK

Pathlock is the global leader in ERP Security and Controls Automation, trusted by Global 2000 organizations running the world's most complex SAP, Oracle, and Workday environments. By converging identity, governance, and assurance on a single platform, Pathlock helps enterprises prevent fraud, pass audits, and govern every identity — human and non-human — and every transaction they execute, at scale. Learn more at pathlock.com.

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SOURCE Pathlock