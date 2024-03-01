Pathlock Receives SAP® LAC Partner Excellence Award 2024 for Solution Extensions

Award presented at Customer Success Kickoff 2024

DALLAS, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock, the leading provider of identity and application access governance, announced it received an SAP® LAC Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Solution Extensions. Awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing SAP partners in the Latin America Caribbean (LAC) region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients – in partnership with SAP – help customers adopt innovation, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably, and run more simply with SAP solutions.

"Pathlock and SAP share a common vision of empowering our customers to achieve their business goals with security and compliance," said Susan Stapleton, Vice President, Customer Advisory, Pathlock. "Our partnership enables us to deliver integrated solutions that leverage the power of SAP applications and the flexibility of Pathlock's access governance platform. With Pathlock, customers can automate, monitor, and manage their SAP and non-SAP systems from a single pane of glass, reducing access risk and complexity. We look forward to our continued collaboration with SAP to provide our customers and partners with the best security and access control solutions on the market."

Selected from SAP's large and diverse partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards are based on internal SAP sales data. A committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determine winning partners in each category according to criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards are presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.

"SAP Partner Excellence Awards distinguish our top regional partners, who are tightly aligned with our vision to bring out the best in every business, helping our customers through their value journey, while innovating with new technologies and providing solutions that address real-world business challenges," said Leandro Estanga, Chief Partner Officer for Latin America, SAP. "With an outstanding performance these partners are driving our accelerated growth in the region. I am excited to recognize and congratulate Pathlock as the recipient of the SAP LAC Partner Excellence 2024 for Solution Extensions."

Pathlock and SAP have a long-standing and strategic partnership that dates back to 2010, when Pathlock (then known as Greenlight Technologies) became the only solution endorsed by SAP that extends SAP Access Control to cloud and non-SAP systems. Since then, Pathlock and SAP have collaborated to deliver innovative and integrated solutions that help customers secure and optimize their business applications across the enterprise. Pathlock and SAP will continue to collaborate to provide customers with the best-in-class capabilities to automate, monitor, and manage their SAP and non-SAP systems from a single pane of glass.

Pathlock received its award during the Customer Success Kickoff 2024, a gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees, and partners. This is SAP's largest yearly sales meeting, focused on exchanging information on SAP's strategy, sales methodology, growth opportunities, and product innovations, as well as ways to drive success during the year.

