Pathlock Recognized as a Leader in Two KuppingerCole Industry Reports Highlighting Leadership in Access Control Solutions for Business Applications

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock, the leading provider of application governance, risk and compliance, announced the company was prominently featured in two KuppingerCole Analysts AG Leadership Compass industry reports. Pathlock was featured as an overall leader in the 'Access Control Tools for Multi-Vendor LoB Environments' report and was named a Product Leader and Innovation Leader in the 'Access Control Tools for SAP Environments' report.

Combined leadership view of Access Control Tools for multivendor LoB Environments, by Martin Kuppinger July 27,2023

The reports provide an overview of the market for Access Control Tools for business application environments. According to the reports, the Pathlock platform was recognized as a leading-edge solution in the access control market for SAP and other LoB (Line of Business) applications. While providing leading-edge support for SAP environments, Pathlock's particular strength stems from the excellent support for a wide range of other LoB applications, thus serving the needs of customers running heterogeneous LoB application environments.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by KuppingerCole in these two prominent industry reports," said Piyush Pandey, CEO, Pathlock. "This recognition is clear validation of our product and innovation leadership in helping organizations secure their critical business applications, by automating the processes and controls necessary to reduce the access risks inherent with today's business applications."

The breadth of Pathlock's product portfolio significantly contributed to their overall success, which was bolstered by the company's strategic M&A activity last year where they announced their merger with Appsian and Security Weaver, and acquisition of CSI Tools, SAST Solutions, and Grey Monarch. The company was also recognized in the report for their:

Broad support for a wide range of LoB applications

In-depth support for SAP environments

Modern user interface, including dashboards

Broad set of capabilities around access control and emergency

Well-thought-out roadmap

Proving significant progress on integrating the various acquired

Supporting cross-LoB SoD (Segregation of Duties) rules

"For the successful implementation of adequate controls, it essential that all Line of Business systems are covered by an effective solution for managing risks, and within that for managing access control and Segregation of Duties controls, and implementing adequate Access Governance," said Martin Kuppinger, Principal Analyst at KuppingerCole. "Based on the integration of capabilities that Pathlock has acquired, it delivers an extensive set of features and substantial breadth in platform support."

About Pathlock

Pathlock is the leader in application security and controls automation. With Pathlock, enterprises can manage all aspects of access governance, continuous controls monitoring, and cybersecurity via a single platform, across applications, including user provisioning, ongoing User Access Reviews, segregation of duties, control testing, and audit preparation. Today, many of the world's most respected global 2000 companies rely on Pathlock to protect their critical digital assets from financial, operational, regulatory and security threats, ensure corporate compliance and improve performance. As a result, our customers have saved millions in employee productivity, labor costs, audit fees, and data loss prevention.

