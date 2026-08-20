Pathlock Recognized as an Overall Leader in the 2026 KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass for Identity and Access Governance

The report highlights that "high-risk access governance is one of Pathlock's stronger areas."

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock, a global leader in Converged Identity Governance, ERP Cross-Application Security and GRC Controls Automation for the Agentic Era, today announced it has been recognized as an Overall Leader in the 2026 Leadership Compass for Identity and Access Governance by KuppingerCole Analysts AG.

The Leadership Compass for Identity and Access Governance independently evaluates vendors and their products based on their ability to govern access across complex environments. It assesses capabilities including access risk management, compliance, analytics, governance automation, and policy-driven controls. The report emphasizes that "access governance remains one of the most important disciplines in Identity and Access Management (IAM) because of the significant security, operational, and compliance risks associated with poorly governed access."

Pathlock received an Overall Leader designation — the highest recognition in the report. The Leadership Compass highlights Pathlock's capabilities, noting that "Pathlock is particularly well suited for organizations seeking detailed ERP-centric governance, integrated SoD controls, continuous compliance monitoring, and policy-driven access governance across workforce, privileged, partner, and NHIs."

"Pathlock was recognized as an Overall Leader in the IAG Leadership Compass, leading the Product and Innovation categories. Solutions that combine identity, access, application, and privileged access governance through a unified policy framework align with the market's shift toward dynamic, policy-driven access and the need to govern workforce identities, privileged users, and non-human identities."

— Nitish Deshpande, Senior Analyst, KuppingerCole Analysts AG

"The proliferation of SaaS applications and the adoption of AI agents are changing how enterprises approach access governance. As machine identities generate risk at a speed and scale that traditional controls were never designed to handle, access governance must extend beyond entitlements to the transactions those entitlements enable. We're pleased to receive this recognition as we continue bringing identity, governance, and assurance together to help enterprises maintain secure, auditable, and compliant access governance for the AI era."

— Damon Tompkins, CEO, Pathlock

For more information, a free copy of the 2026 Leadership Compass for Identity and Access Governance can be downloaded here: https://pathlock.com/resources/reports/leadership-compass-for-identity-and-access-governance/

ABOUT PATHLOCK

Pathlock is the global leader in Converged Identity Governance, ERP Cross-Application Security and GRC Controls Automation for the Agentic Era, trusted by Global 2000 organizations running the world's most complex SAP, Oracle, and Workday environments. By converging identity, governance, and assurance on a single platform, Pathlock helps enterprises prevent fraud, pass audits, and govern every identity — human and non-human — and every transaction they execute, at scale. Learn more at pathlock.com.

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SOURCE Pathlock