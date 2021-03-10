Pathlock Secures $20 Million Strategic Growth Investment; Announces Rebrand from Greenlight Technologies

FLEMINGTON, N.J., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock, formerly Greenlight Technologies, the leading provider of unified access orchestration, today announces the closing of a strategic growth investment by Vertica Capital Partners. The funding will be used to accelerate product development for Pathlock's automated application governance solution and extend their intelligent insider threat prevention capabilities. Additionally, several notable security and infrastructure software veterans will be joining the Pathlock leadership team and board.

"We've seen customers embrace identity and access as the foundation of security, having helped build leading companies such as Thycotic and BeyondTrust. Pathlock has an unparalleled breadth of capabilities unlike any company we've seen," said Philip Vorobeychik, Managing Director, Vertica Capital Partners.

Pathlock's unified solutions provide 360-degree application protection, while reducing the need for disparate tools attempting to solve pieces of the application governance challenge. Pathlock's platform unlocks Zero Trust through the following features:

Unparalleled intelligence : Deep integration into application to not only provision access and highlight potential risks, but also monitor activity and prevent threats before they happen.

: Deep integration into application to not only provision access and highlight potential risks, but also monitor activity and prevent threats before they happen. Comprehensive protection: Secure over 140+ of the most popular on-premise and cloud applications including SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, NetSuite, and Workday.

Secure over 140+ of the most popular on-premise and cloud applications including SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, NetSuite, and Workday. Real-time prevention: Always on policy enforcement that automatically protects your critical data around the clock and keeps you compliant, even when nobody is watching.

"We firmly believe Zero Trust further accelerates the need to secure critical applications and infrastructure. Pathlock has a unique vision for the future of access orchestration and we are thrilled to be Pathlock's strategic growth partner," said Vitaly Vorobeychik, Managing Director, Vertica Capital Partners.

In conjunction with securing this new funding, the company is rebranding from Greenlight Technologies to Pathlock. The new brand aligns to the company's focus on the emerging market opportunity for access orchestration. With Pathlock's unique ability to combine access, activity, and data across enterprise applications, customers benefit from a unified access orchestration solution, providing:

Out-of-the-box compliance with industry standard frameworks like SOX, GDPR, and CCPA

Real-time alerts of potential data loss events in critical business applications

Intelligent prevention and remediation of suspicious activities and sessions

Automated pruning of unused access and zombie accounts to enforce Least Privileged Access

"As digital transformation is driving change, enterprises are rapidly adopting new applications, moving to the cloud, and increasing their automation efforts. These digital activities are often happening in the shadow of IT, making them harder to manage and control," said Anand Adya, Founder and CEO, Pathlock. "Our increased focus on Zero Trust will help modern enterprises conquer insider threats through a unified platform. We look forward to saving our customers time and money, while helping them pass their audits with flying colors."

For more information on Pathlock and how they are protecting the digital enterprise, visit the website here: www.Pathlock.com

About Pathlock

Pathlock protects digital enterprises from the inside out. Our unified access orchestration solution supports companies on their journey to Zero Trust by surfacing violations and taking action to prevent loss. Enterprises can manage all aspects of access governance in a single platform, including user provisioning and temporary elevation, ongoing User Access Reviews, control testing, transaction monitoring, and audit preparation. Today, many of the world's most respected, global 2000 companies rely on Pathlock to protect their critical digital assets from financial, operational, regulatory and security threats, ensure corporate compliance and improve performance. Our customers have saved millions in employee productivity, labor costs, audit fees and data loss prevention.

About Vertica Capital Partners

Vertica Capital Partners is a growth-focused software investor based in New York. The fund's Limited Partners include a broad base of software entrepreneurs, university endowments, charitable foundations, family offices, pension funds, funds of funds, and other financial institutions. For more information, visit verticacp.com.

For media inquiries:

Caroline Dobyns

410-353-5340

[email protected]

