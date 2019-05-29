PathMaker Neurosystems Appoints Veteran Healthcare Investor William Mills to Board of Directors

BOSTON and PARIS, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PathMaker Neurosystems Inc. ("PathMaker"), a clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company developing non-invasive systems for the treatment of patients with neuromotor disorders, has named William C. Mills, to the Company's Board of Directors. During a long and distinguished career in venture capital, he invested in dozens of leading medical device, biopharmaceutical, and healthcare companies.

"I am delighted to have Bill join our Board of Directors," said Nader Yaghoubi, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PathMaker. "Bill's far-ranging experiences not only as a venture capitalist, but as a CEO running a publicly-traded medtech company, make Bill a perfect addition to PathMaker's board as we become a commercial-stage company."

"I am looking forward to joining PathMaker's board," Mr. Mills commented. "PathMaker's revolutionary approach to non-invasive modulation of spinal circuits has the potential to change the standard of care for a number of serious conditions that are currently poorly served. The company's rapid progress advancing its first product, MyoRegulator for the treatment of spasticity, sets the stage for pushing forward development of a first-in-class pipeline of non-invasive products."

Mr. Mills currently serves in a non-executive role as Chairman of the Board of Managers of Ascension Ventures IV, L.P., a strategic healthcare venture fund with more than $800 million in capital under management focused on the medical device, healthcare information technology, and service sectors. He served as Chief Executive Officer of Stereotaxis, Inc., a publicly-traded medical device company, up until February 2017, having previously served as Chairman of the Stereotaxis Board of Directors since May 2012. He was a Partner at Advent International, a global private equity and venture capital firm, spent more than 11 years with The Venture Capital Fund of New England where he was a General Partner, and earlier spent 7 years at PaineWebber Ventures/Ampersand Ventures as a Managing General Partner.

Mr. Mills received an S.M. in Chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an M.S. in Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management, and an A.B. cum laude in Chemistry from Princeton University.

About PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.

PathMaker Neurosystems is a clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company developing breakthrough non-invasive systems for the treatment of patients with chronic neuromotor conditions. With offices in Boston (U.S.) and Paris (France), we are collaborating with world-class institutions to rapidly bring to market disruptive products for treating spasticity, paralysis, and muscle weakness. More than 48 million patients in the U.S., Europe, and China suffer disabilities due to stroke, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders. At PathMaker, we are opening up a new era of non-invasive neurotherapy for patients suffering from chronic neuromotor conditions. For more information, please visit the company website at www.pmneuro.com.

Source: PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.

Media Contact:

Sharon Correia, Sr. Vice President, Integrated Communications

LaVoieHealthScience

scorreia@lavoiehealthscience.com

SOURCE PathMaker Neurosystems

Related Links

http://pmneuro.com/

