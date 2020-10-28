Pathnostics Launches Single Test to Detect COVID-19, Flu and RSV

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathnostics, a diagnostic solutions company, today announced that it has launched a multiplex polymerise chain reaction (PCR) test that simultaneously detects multiple respiratory infections, including COVID-19, influenzas A/B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). It is the company's newest initiative to expand its infectious disease offering as medical experts prepare for the prospect of a "perfect storm" of escalating COVID-19 pandemic cases at the same time as a seasonal influenza epidemic.

"Health officials are warning that we may be facing one of the worst public health periods in modern history with a 'twindemic' of COVID-19 and flu season," said Dr. David Baunoch, co-founder and chief scientific officer, Pathnostics. "We have invested our scientific expertise and diagnostic capabilities to launch this innovative test that quickly and accurately diagnoses all three major respiratory infections anticipated for winter. We're particularly focused on making this test accessible to seniors, a population that is disproportionately at risk of life-threatening repercussions from these viruses."

As U.S. COVID cases surpass 8 million, a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) indicates that one in five COVID-19 patients are experiencing co-infection. Despite many people believing that RSV affects children, the new study reveals that the average age of COVID-19 patients who experience co-infection with RSV is 52 years and with influenza is 74 years. With many of COVID-19's early symptoms presenting similarly as influenza and RSV, Pathnostics' new Respiratory Pathogens Test supports healthcare providers with quickly and accurately diagnosing multiple infections at one time.

Key features of Pathnostics' new test include:

- Fast turnaround time with results available within 48 hours;

- Highly accurate results due to molecular-level sensitivity and specificity;

- A less invasive collection process utilizing a nasal swab inserted into the lower nostril for a more comfortable patient experience;

- Low or no patient expense with direct billing to insurance and coverage provided by Medicare and Medicaid/Medi-Cal.

To learn more about Pathnostics' new Respiratory Pathogens Test, visit: https://www.pathnostics.com/respiratory-pathogens-test/

About Pathnostics

Pathnostics is a diagnostic solutions company that pioneers innovative approaches for improved patient care. Leveraging its proprietary and patented pooled antibiotic susceptibility (P-ASTTM) testing technology, the company develops and offers a range of diagnostic solutions that address therapeutic issues for physicians and patients. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Pathnostics is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. For more information about the company and its portfolio of products, visit pathnostics.com.

