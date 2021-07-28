PathO3Gen Solutions Introduces Innovative UVZone Disinfection Technology at Left of Boom VII Conference

Currently, around the globe, there are at least 700,000 deaths due to drug-resistant diseases, but by 2050, public health experts predict that that number is estimated at ~10 million deaths annually due to drug resistance. Haileyesus Getahun, Director of AMR Global Coordination at WHO says, "We need a global sustained effort … and additional investments to meet the magnitude of the AMR threat."

There is clearly a need for technology such as the UVZone Shoe Sanitizing Station to mitigate global biosecurity threats.

The prestigious, invitation-only conference, designed to catalyze strategic discussion of threat mitigation in domains ranging from healthcare to national security, is driven by the realization that our increasingly complex world requires new approaches to preventing and mitigating multifaceted threats. Attendees representing the top levels of international governments, military, law enforcement, foreign consuls, healthcare, businesses, academia, and research converged in San Diego, California July 7 to 9, 2021.

Continual and increasing global biosecurity threats result in the immediate need for innovative, proven infection control solutions. Floors, until recently, have been an overlooked source of contagion spread with 75% of people carry harmful pathogenic microorganisms on the soles of their shoes, including disease-causing viruses, bacteria, and fungi, such as MRSA, C. diff, E. coli, Candida Auris, Norovirus, Listeria, and Klebsiella Pneumoniae. Studies show these microorganisms quickly spread from floors to high-touch surfaces and resuspended into the air and inhaled.

Scott Beal, COO, PathO3Gen Solutions, presented the UVZone Disinfection Technology and explained its value as a collaborative solution. "There is clearly a need for technologies such as the UVZone Shoe Sanitizing Station that can easily integrate into comprehensive solutions to ensure safer indoor environments."

"At PathO3Gen Solutions, our Left of Boom is pre-infection. Proactive risk mitigation greatly reduces bioburden and may avoid physically and emotionally devastating outcomes. We are committed to providing technology to keep our Nation's business open, patrons protected, and the economy moving forward through existing and future threats of disease and contamination." — Scott Beal, COO, PathO3Gen Solutions

PathO3Gen Solutions' Vice President of Sales, Robyn Collins, "It was an honor to participate in the Left of Boom conference, and be invited by Akshay Pottathil, Ph.D. We value the opportunity to build relationships with these like-minded professionals who are committed to threat mitigation and look forward to establishing long-term partnerships with them."

PathO3Gen Solutions' UVZone Shoe Sanitizing Station was placed at the Left of Boom Conference entrance, providing participants and staff an additional layer of infection prevention by minimizing the microbial load.

About UVZone

The UVZone shoe disinfection technology is UL Certified and uses an exclusive, multi-patented combination of Ozone (O 3 ) + UVC light to disinfect shoe soles and reduce the microbial load of indoor environments. Proven to be on average 110x more effective against common disease-causing microorganisms, and over 24x more effective at eliminating Human coronavirus than UVC alone; it eliminated up to 99.999% of common pathogenic microorganisms (viruses, bacteria, fungi) and left zero (0) coronavirus residue on footwear in independent studies . Manufactured in an ISO 9001 facility in the U.S.A., UVZone is easy to use with any footwear or shoe cover and plugs into a standard outlet.

About PathO 3 Gen Solutions

PathO 3 Gen Solutions' sole mission is to create cleaner and safer environments. The privately held Florida-based company holds multiple patents on its technology and equipment. www.patho3gen.com

About the Left of Boom Conference

The annual Left of Boom conference series, created by Dr. Akshay Pottathil is driven by the realization that our increasingly complex world requires new approaches to preventing and mitigating multifaceted threats, in any domain, with explicit linkages and knowledge transfer across domains. Concerns regarding global security, law enforcement, cybersecurity, medicine, demography, urban planning, or environment are discussed on equal footing, resulting in unprecedented cross-fertilization. www.leftofboomconference.com

