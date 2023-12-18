Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market worth $3.93 Bn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

News provided by

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd

18 Dec, 2023, 10:10 ET

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market - (By Application (Open Field, Controlled Environment), By Product (Diagnostic Kits, Digital Solutions, Laboratory Services)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market is valued at US$ 1.73 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 3.93 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.02% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection And Monitoring Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Specifications

Market Size Value In 2022

USD 1.73 Bn

Revenue Forecast In 2031

USD 3.93 Bn

Growth Rate CAGR

CAGR of 10.02 % from 2023 to 2031

Quantitative Units

Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031

Historic Year

2019 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023-2031

Report Coverage

The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends

Segments Covered

By Application, Product

Regional Scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Country Scope

U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea

Competitive Landscape

Abingdon Health, Planet Labs PBC, Adia, Inc., BIOREBA AG, Creative Diagnostics, Drone Ag, Labellum Comunicaciones Distribuends S.L., Dorney, Ceres Imaging, FIXAR-AERO, LLC, Jeopardy Agriculture, GeoPard Agriculture, TwistDx Limited, and Others

Free Sample Report: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2285 

Pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring involve various methods and technologies to identify, track, and manage diseases affecting plants. The global market for pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring has been experiencing growth due to various factors, including the increasing concern for food security, rising demand for high-quality crops, and the impact of climate change on agriculture. Early detection and monitoring of plant diseases are crucial to prevent widespread crop losses, optimize yields, and reduce the need for chemical inputs. Several companies and research institutions are actively contributing to developing pathogen or plant disease detection technologies. Key players include established agribusinesses, technology companies, and startups specializing in precision agriculture and plant health. Moreover, growing awareness about sustainable farming practices and the reduction of chemical inputs has led to increased interest in disease detection technologies that enable targeted interventions. Rising integration of advanced technologies, such as remote sensing, IoT (Internet of Things), and artificial intelligence, has enhanced the correctness and efficiency of disease detection and monitoring systems.

List of Prominent Players in The Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection And Monitoring Market:

  • Abingdon Health
  • Planet Labs PBC
  • Adia, Inc.
  • BIOREBA AG
  • Creative Diagnostics
  • Drone Ag
  • Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L.
  • Dornegy
  • Ceres Imaging
  • FIXAR-AERO, LLC
  • Jeopardy Agriculture 
  • GeoPard Agriculture
  • TwistDx Limited
  • Others

Market Dynamics:

Drivers- 

The pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market is primarily driven by the country's significant reliance on agriculture as a key economic sector. With a diverse range of crops cultivated, the demand for effective disease detection technologies is heightened, ensuring the health and productivity of crops crucial to Paraguay's economy. Government initiatives supporting sustainable agricultural practices and food security play a pivotal role in incentivizing the adoption of advanced technologies among farmers.

The unique climate conditions in Paraguay, coupled with the potential threat of various plant diseases, underscore the importance of monitoring solutions tailored to local agricultural needs. Access to technology, awareness campaigns, and educational programs contribute to the widespread adoption of these technologies, empowering farmers with the related knowledge and tools needed to safeguard their crops.

Additionally, the country's participation in international agricultural trade and adherence to global quality standards further accentuate the necessity for robust pathogen detection and monitoring systems, ensuring the production of high-quality crops for domestic consumption and export. 

Challenges:

One significant challenge is the financial constraint experienced by many farmers, particularly small-scale ones, limiting their ability to invest in expensive detection systems. The high initial costs associated with implementing advanced technologies, such as remote sensing and molecular diagnostics, can act as a deterrent to widespread adoption. Moreover, a lack of awareness and education among farmers about the benefits of these technologies may contribute to a slow uptake.

Interoperability issues among different technologies and systems can also present hurdles, hindering seamless integration into existing agricultural practices. Moreover, Concerns related to data security may add another layer of reluctance, especially as these technologies involve the collection and analysis of sensitive agricultural data. Additionally, the regulatory environment may need to be fully aligned with the rapid advancements in detection technologies, creating uncertainties and slowing the adoption process. 

Regional Trends:

The North American pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market is expected to register a major market share. The North American region, comprising the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has a well-developed and technologically advanced agricultural sector. The pathogen or plant disease detection and monitoring market in North America is driven by several factors, reflecting the region's commitment to ensuring food security, optimizing agricultural productivity, and adopting sustainable farming practices.

The adoption of precision agriculture techniques involving data-driven technologies to optimize farming practices has spurred the demand for sophisticated disease detection tools. Besides, the European region had a substantial share of the market. The rise of leading research institutions and companies focused on agricultural biotechnology and plant health contributes to continuous innovation in pathogen detection technologies. 

Curious About This Latest Version Of The Report? Enquiry Before Buying:
https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/2285 

Recent Developments

  • In Sept 2021, Agdia introduced a new Rapid Isothermal Product designed specifically for the detection of the Fusarium Wilt Pathogen. Fusarium oxysporum is a widely distributed fungus species that can be found in soils worldwide. This species complex is commonly found in the microbial communities of plant rhizospheres in cultivated crops, including both monocots and dicots, throughout a wide range of climates from tropical to temperate.

Segmentation of Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection and Monitoring Market-

By Application

  • Open Field
  • Controlled Environment

By Product

  • Diagnostic Kits
  • Digital Solutions
  • Laboratory Services

By Region-

North America-

  • The US
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe-

  • Germany
  • The UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America

 Middle East & Africa-

  • GCC Countries
  • South Africa
  • Rest of Middle East and Africa

For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2285 

Why should buy this report:

  • To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection And Monitoring market
  • To receive an industry overview and future trends in the global Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection And Monitoring market
  • To analyze the Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection And Monitoring market drivers and challenges
  • To get information on the Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection And Monitoring market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031
  • Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisitions in the global Pathogen or Plant Disease Detection And Monitoring market industry

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Farm Management Software and Data Analytics Market

Precision Farming Market

Augmented Reality In Agriculture Market 

Plant Growth Chamber Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis of key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Tel.: +1 551 226 6109
Email: [email protected]
Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS  
Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd

Also from this source

Sustainable Mining Solutions Market worth $9.47 Bn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Sustainable Mining Solutions Market worth $9.47 Bn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Sustainable Mining Solutions Market - By Application ...
Black Mass Recycling Market to reach over USD 51.22 billion by the year 2031 - Explained Details | Updated InsightAce Study

Black Mass Recycling Market to reach over USD 51.22 billion by the year 2031 - Explained Details | Updated InsightAce Study

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Black Mass Recycling Market Size, Share & Trends...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.