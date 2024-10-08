Pathogen Transmission in Hospitals Puts Patients & Family Members at Risk; Xenex LightStrike+ Robots Proven to Destroy Deadly Germs on Hospital Surfaces

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October is World MRSA Awareness Month, which was created to raise awareness of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bacteria and how to prevent its spread. A recent study published in the prestigious journal Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology (ICHE) underscores the alarming risk of pathogen transmission from hospitals to patients' homes. The study "Hospitalizations among family members increase the risk of MRSA infection in a household" found that family members of hospitalized patients face a significantly increased risk of contracting a MRSA infection. MRSA infections are devastating, both in terms of direct cost to the healthcare systems (estimated in the billions for medical costs annually) and the impact on infected persons who can suffer lifelong impairments and potentially death.

Uncertainty for Patients & Hospital Personnel

The ICHE study found that the risk of MRSA infection among household members increases by 71% for those with recently hospitalized relatives, with risk surging 70-80% for hospital stays exceeding 10 days1. This finding underscores the importance of removing microorganisms like MRSA from the patient environment before the pathogens are transmitted to the patient and then to family members in the patient's home.

Breaking the Chain of Pathogen Transmission

Patients should not be admitted into hospital rooms that harbor dangerous pathogens from previous occupants. The chance of pathogen spread increases by 80% in rooms where the prior occupant was colonized (carrying the pathogen without signs of illness) or had a known infection2. Without effective cleaning and disinfection protocols, pathogens will remain on surfaces in patient rooms for potential transmission to the next occupant. This new ICHE study demonstrates that patients colonized in the hospital with MRSA return home where they shed MRSA to the home environment for possible transmission to their family members – and the risk of transmission is significant.

The problem is that traditional hospital cleaning techniques do not sufficiently remove pathogens in hospital rooms. Only 28%3 of surfaces in a hospital room are properly disinfected when it's being cleaned and prepared for the next patient. This underscores the critical need for advanced whole room microbial reduction solutions to more effectively remove pathogens from the hospital environment before the next patient is admitted to that room, a challenge that Xenex Disinfection Services is uniquely equipped to address with its FDA-authorized LightStrike+ robots. Since 2011, Xenex has been a leader in UV whole room microbial reduction technology. The company's groundbreaking study, published in ICHE by a team from MD Anderson Cancer Center, demonstrated that the original LightStrike robot could reduce the pathogen load in a hospital room by over 22 times compared to standard cleaning practices with bleach or other disinfectants.

"This new study is a stark reminder that pathogens don't stay confined to hospital walls," says Morris Miller, CEO of Xenex. "Hospital discharges create a potential pathway for superbugs like MRSA to travel from hospital surfaces and then to patients to their families and communities. For each and every patient room turnover, whole room microbial reduction with a LightStrike+ robot following standard cleaning with chemicals is essential to stop this costly chain of pathogen transmission."

Xenex LightStrike+ Robots: The FDA-Authorized Solution

The LightStrike+ robot utilizes powerful pulsed xenon ultraviolet (UV) light to quickly reduce the number of pathogens on surfaces in healthcare facilities – including MRSA and C.diff. Xenex is the only UV robot company with FDA authorization for a "Whole Room Microbial Reduction" device. This designation signifies that the LightStrike+ robot has undergone rigorous testing and evaluation to demonstrate its safety and efficacy in reducing pathogens on surfaces in unoccupied healthcare rooms. This authorization confirms Xenex's leadership in the market and its commitment to breaking the chain of pathogen transmission in healthcare settings. Importantly, the Xenex LightStrike+ robot is currently the only UV device that can be legally sold in the United States for "Whole Room Microbial Reduction" in areas where medical devices may be present, which includes patient rooms, ORs and ICUs.

With over 40 million cycles completed in more than 1,200 hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide, including skilled nursing facilities, retirement homes, and hospices, Xenex has established a proven track record of success. The company holds numerous patents protecting its innovative technology.

About Xenex Disinfection Services

Xenex is a world leader in innovative UV technology-based strategies and solutions. Xenex's mission is to enable its partners to save lives and reduce suffering by destroying the deadly microorganisms that can cause infections. Xenex is backed by well-known investors that include EW Healthcare Partners, Piper Sandler, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II, Tectonic Ventures and RK Ventures. For more information, visit xenex.com.

Miller, AC, et al., ICHE: Published online 2024:1-7 Gu, G. Y. et al., (2023). J Hosp Infect, 139, 44-55 Carling P, et al., Am J Infect Control 2008, vol. 29:11, pp 1035-1041

For more information, please contact:

Melinda Hart

Xenex

P: 210 240 4669

[email protected]

SOURCE Xenex Disinfection Services