PathogenDx and Nationwide Laboratory Services Announce a Strategic Partnership to Deploy Ultra-Rapid Molecular Pathology for Rapid Strain Identification

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PathogenDx, Inc., the Arizona based technology company which provides a DNA-based pathogen testing platform for the cannabis, hemp, agriculture and food safety industries announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Nationwide Laboratory Services/The Hayes Division, a national medical lab testing company based in Florida, to deploy PathogenDx's proprietary microarray technology for rapid strain identification in the dermatological and podiatric fungal testing industry. As part of the terms of the agreement, Nationwide Laboratory Services will create a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) based on PathogenDx's testing technology. PathogenDx will serve as the Research & Development platform and Nationwide Labs will serve as the validator and launchpad for the services.

In making the announcement, CEO and Co-Founder Milan Patel said, "PathogenDx's agreement with Nationwide Laboratory Services will offer doctors, patients and insurers ultra-rapid and less expensive fungal testing results in 6 hours or less, versus the industry standard of 72+ hours or more. We all know that DNA-based tests are far more rapid and accurate than plating cultures, but what PathogenDx uniquely offers is multiple pathogen testing as one multiplex test in 6 hours or less. We have already developed analogous testing for the fungal species needed in the microbial testing market in our other industry verticals. What this partnership with Nationwide Labs will allow us to do is to take that knowledge and expand into the medical testing market. A breakthrough moment for our multi-patented technology, this partnership allows us to move into the multi-billion dollar medical microbial testing market. This is a very exciting announcement for us."

Nationwide Laboratory Services/The Hayes Division COO Dean Morris said, "What is exciting about this announcement for us is that the fungal medical testing market is underserved and the current 72+ hour testing turnaround time takes too long. In addition, there has not been a new technology to serve this market in a long time. The use of microarray technology could change the US market for clinical dermatology and podiatry for years to come." Vice President, Business Development Trent Hayes remarked, "Our scientists will work together with the PathogenDx scientists to create a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) to be validated and the results of the fungal tests in the study will be brought to market, after review by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and the College of American Pathologists (CAP)."

The partnership between the two companies begins immediately. It is expected that a multiplex fungal assay, with capacity to identify up to 44 different pathogens at a time, will be ready for beta testing by the first quarter of 2020.

ABOUT PATHOGENDX

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, PathogenDx's mission is to become the new standard in DNA-based testing through widespread adoption of its advanced microarray testing platform for the cannabis, hemp, agriculture, food and beverage industries. PathogenDx's technology can rapidly identify and detect up to 50 pathogens all in a single test, in 6 hours providing triplicate data per analyte for certainty in results. The company's DNA-testing products – DetectX™, QuantX™, and EnviroX™– are disrupting the century-old practice of petri-dish testing to identify, detect and quantify pathogens like E. Coli, Salmonella and Aspergillus. This technology will help growing businesses deliver safer products and healthier lives, while preventing millions of dollars in losses from contaminated or spoiled crops. For more information on how you can utilize this simple, powerful and inexpensive DNA-based pathogen testing, visit www.pathogendx.com.

ABOUT NATIONWIDE LABORATORY SERVICES/The Hayes Division

Meeting the highest US standards, Nationwide Laboratory Services (NLS) is a full-service diagnostic laboratory with over 25 years of experience. Today, based in South Florida, FL, NLS is in-network with 100+ insurance plans & offers a number of patient service centers throughout the United States. Our mission is to deliver accurate & timely test results with industry-leading laboratory equipment, innovative information technology solutions and an unsurpassed level of customer service. We are in-network with most all insurance plans including: Florida Blue, UnitedHealthcare Health Plans, Humana, Aetna, Medicare, & Medicaid. Our facilities are equipped with industry-leading, cutting-edge laboratory analyzers which enable us to deliver accurate and timely test results. We are licensed in all 50 states, with a sales force in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona and Texas, and laboratory partnerships throughout the US, with 20 Patient Service Centers throughout the Southeast Region. We have CLIA and COLA Certification. https://nationwidelabtesting.com/

