PathogenDx and Zef Scientific Announce a Strategic Sales and Service Distribution Partnership for Microbial Testing in Canada

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PathogenDx, Inc., the Arizona based technology company which provides a DNA-based pathogen testing platform for the cannabis, hemp, agriculture and food safety industries announced today that they have entered into a strategic sales and service distribution partnership with Zef Scientific in Canada. This partnership has already closed its first account with a Canadian testing lab, and the two companies have plans to grow accounts nationally as a part of this agreement.

Zef Scientific http://www.zefsci.com/ works closely with several major equipment manufacturers such as Shimadzu. They pride themselves on offering laboratories a multi-vendor solution. ZefSci's scope extends from Pharmaceutical laboratories to today's modern Cannabis testing facilities. According to Sales Director Kevork Kalaydjian, "ZefSci's new partnership with PathogenDx extends our portfolio to include bacterial and fungal testing through the unique ultra-rapid DNA-based technology offered by PathogenDx. We are excited here at ZefSci to offer this new line of instrumentation and kits to the Canadian Cannabis market. PathogenDx's proprietary technology will help Canada set the new standard in bacterial testing. Finally, a solution that make sense."

In making the announcement, CEO and Co-Founder Milan Patel said, "PathogenDx's agreement with Zef Scientific offers the Canadian Cannabis market new access to ultra-rapid turnaround times for microbial testing. We know that the Canadian market has had supply challenges due to important regulatory mandates to protect patient and recreational consumer safety. This partnership will offer Canadian growers, retailers, distributors and regulators the chance to shorten testing and approval times with greater precision, while getting better and safer products to market faster for Canadian patients and consumers."

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, PathogenDx's mission is to become the new standard in DNA-based testing through widespread adoption of its advanced microarray testing platform for the cannabis, hemp, agriculture, food and beverage industries. PathogenDx's technology can rapidly identify and detect up to 50 pathogens all in a single test, in 6 hours providing triplicate data per analyte for certainty in results. The company's DNA-testing products – DetectX™, QuantX™, and EnviroX™ – are disrupting the century-old practice of petri-dish testing to identify, detect and quantify pathogens like E. Coli, Salmonella and Aspergillus. This technology will help growing businesses deliver safer products and healthier lives, while preventing millions of dollars in losses from contaminated or spoiled crops. For more information on how you can utilize this simple, powerful and inexpensive DNA-based pathogen testing, visit www.pathogendx.com.

Founded in the State of Massachusetts and headquartered in Irvine, California, ZefSci has been catering and servicing the scientific analytical community since 2005. We started with the vision that a complex LC-MS-MS environment requires a highly technical team with multi-disciplinary knowledge and a strong dedication to customers and their applications. This vision and our strong business ethics have led us to be recognized as a premier independent engineering and scientific organization specializing in state-of-the-art chromatography and mass spectrometry. Today our customers will attest that we are not just a service provider or an instrument vendor, but we have become an integral part of their daily science. www.zefsci.com

