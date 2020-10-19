PathogenDx Announces Partnership with Prevenio to Provide First Ever Closed-Loop System to Combat Spread of Foodborne Illnesses

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PathogenDx, Inc., an Arizona based technology company which has developed a multiplexed microarray DNA-based pathogen testing platform, announced today that it has partnered with Prevenio, an innovator and leader in providing automated food processing and pathogen protection systems to create the industry's first closed-loop system to address foodborne pathogens. The combination of the two parties' groundbreaking innovations into one holistic solution will enable food producers to identify and eradicate foodborne pathogens like E. coli, Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes from the nation's food supply more rapidly and effectively than current systems.

According to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 in every 5 foodborne illnesses are due to the consumption of contaminated fresh produce. While contamination can happen at nearly any point in the supply chain - from field, to transport, to processing - keeping contaminated products out of the food system requires rapid and accurate identification of contamination and targeted, effective eradication of the specific pathogen(s).

PathogenDx's unique technology can evaluate food contact surfaces at any point in the supply chain using an ultra-rapid DNA-based detection system that delivers results the same day of swabbing, compared to 2-3 days using conventional culture-based analyses. Combined with Prevenio's ability to provide precise protection from an automated delivery system, producers can now identify, target and eradicate potentially harmful or deadly pathogens within the food supply chain more rapidly and precisely than ever before.

"With this level of food safety technology integration, we are approaching near 'real-time' surveillance of multiple pathogens impacting the food supply and intervention," said Milan Patel, CEO of PathogenDX. "For food producers and processors, particularly in the poultry and fresh produce space where time is of the essence and foodborne contamination represents a major risk, this holistic approach is revolutionary. Together Prevenio and PathogenDX have raised the ante for food protection."

"This partnership is a testament to the culture of innovation that we share with PathogenDx," explained John Meccia, President and CEO of Prevenio. "When combined, our unique technologies represent a leading-edge model of food safety that encompasses rapid detection and pinpoint intervention. Instead of working backwards from the point of harm, producers and regulators can now adopt more forward-looking, preventative food safety processes."

The partnership follows PathogenDx's recent announcement that the company is collaborating with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Agricultural Research Service (ARS) to study the effectiveness of its microarray testing technology in identifying foodborne pathogens throughout the food supply chain. In addition, the PathogenDx EnviroX-f ultra-rapid microarray test recently earned an AOAC® Performance Tested Methods SM (PTM) Certificate from the AOAC Research Institute.

To learn more, please visit www.pathogendx.com .

About PathogenDx

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, PathogenDx's mission is to become the new standard in DNA-based testing through widespread adoption of its advanced microarray testing platform for the human diagnostics, food and agricultural industries. PathogenDx's technology can rapidly identify and detect up to 50 pathogens all in a single test, in 6 hours providing triplicate data per analyte for certainty in results with a simple and easy process. The company's DNA-testing products – DetectX™, QuantX™, and EnviroX™– are disrupting the century-old practice of petri-dish testing to identify, detect and quantify pathogens that are a threat to human health, their ecosystem and the environment. This technology will help growing businesses deliver safer products and healthier lives, while preventing billions of dollars in losses from infection and contamination. For more information on how you can utilize this simple, powerful and inexpensive DNA-based pathogen testing, visit www.pathogendx.com .

About Prevenio

Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Prevenio is a food safety company that is a leader in providing breakthrough, cost-effective, automated food processing solutions with superior pathogen protection that significantly enhance food safety for its clients and their customers in the protein and produce markets. With its mission to make the world's food supply safer for consumption through novel technologies that are both safe and sustainable, Prevenio utilizes a full system approach to deliver tailored solutions into these markets. The company's innovative solutions have proven effective against pathogens on processed fruits and vegetables and in delivering Category 1 Performance for the protein market. For more information, please visit www.prevenio.com .

