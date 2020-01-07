PathogenDx Becomes First Sponsor of Illinois Hemp Growers Association as the Hemp Industry Rapidly Matures Nationwide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PathogenDx, Inc., the Arizona based technology company which has developed an Ultra-rapid DNA-based customized pathogen testing platform for the cannabis, food and agricultural sectors, announced today a partnership with the Illinois Hemp Growers Association (IHGA). The partnership, which includes a sponsorship, comes at a time when the hemp industry is gaining momentum as a cash crop in America.

Illinois has always been synonymous with the agriculture of corn and soybeans, but since the U.S. Farm Bill made hemp production legal in December 2018, Illinois has grabbed hold of the opportunity to establish itself as a leader in industrial hemp production. Like many crops, farmers and producers need to safeguard their plants from pathogens that can destroy profits and threaten public health.

PathogenDx's clean testing technologies are used by more than 90 laboratories around the country to help ensure regulatory approval for growers, processors and supporting businesses. The company's EnviroX clean testing solution allows growers, processors and producers to get biomass rapidly tested for dozens of pathogens that are wreaking havoc on the industry, as well as swab production and storage facilities to mitigate contamination of the product regardless of the stage of process it is in.

"We have the opportunity to build a safe supply chain right from the start - not one that only catches tainted product when it hits the lab or is already in the public realm," said Milan Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of PathogenDx. "We are excited to partner with IHGA to set a new safety standard for the burgeoning hemp industry that will protect farmers and consumer health."

"We are pleased to announce that the Illinois Hemp Growers Association is being sponsored by PathogenDx," said Rachel Berry, Founder and CEO of the IHGA. "Our partnership will bring awareness to and help establish standards of product purity that are critical to the developing Illinois hemp industry."

About PathogenDx

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, PathogenDx's mission is to become the new standard in DNA-based testing through widespread adoption of its advanced microarray testing platform for the cannabis, hemp, agriculture, food and beverage industries. PathogenDx's technology can rapidly identify and detect up to 50 pathogens all in a single test, in 6 hours providing triplicate data per analyte for certainty in results with a simple and easy process. The company's DNA-testing products – DetectX™, QuantX™, and EnviroX™– are disrupting the century-old practice of petri-dish testing to identify, detect and quantify pathogens like E. Coli, Salmonella and Aspergillus. This technology will help growing businesses deliver safer products and healthier lives, while preventing millions of dollars in losses from contaminated or spoiled crops. For more information on how you can utilize this simple, powerful and inexpensive DNA-based pathogen testing, visit www.pathogendx.com .

About IHGA

Founded in 2018, the Illinois Hemp Grower's Association is a grassroots membership organization with approximately 400 members. The IHGA educates producers and consumers while representing the industry's best interests in Springfield and throughout the state of Illinois. The IHGA's goal is building the resources and relationships necessary to grow a sustainable and equitable hemp industry. The IHGA achieves its goal through preparation and distribution of education material, consultation, working with legislators and statewide media on the issues, and volunteerism.

PathogenDx Media Contact:

MATTIO Communications

pathogendx@mattio.com

SOURCE PathogenDx

Related Links

https://pathogendx.com/

