PathogenDx Earns AOAC Performance Tested Methods Certification for EnviroX-F

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PathogenDx, Inc., an Arizona based technology company which has developed a multiplexed microarray DNA-based pathogen testing platform, announced today that its EnviroX-f, an ultra-rapid microarray test designed for food safety, has earned an AOAC® Performance Tested Methods SM (PTM) Certificate from the AOAC Research Institute. EnviroX-f is the world's first multiplex Salmonella, Listeria spp and LM test in a single production shift without the need for enrichment.

With the CDC estimating that one in every five foodborne illnesses is due to the consumption of contaminated fresh produce, there's a clear need for improved testing and efficiency in the food industry. The groundbreaking EnviroX-f can conveniently test food contact surfaces at any point in the supply chain. Results are ready in just six hours within a production shift - a fraction of the time that culture or qRT-PCR methods take, which average two to three days. The unique microarray technology enables food producers and processors to combat multiple pathogens at the same time, compressing turn-around time of test results and driving maximum cost-savings.

"We are extremely proud to receive this peer reviewed validation of EnviroX-f from the AOAC in the food safety arena," said Ben Katchman, VP Research and Development at PathogenDx. "This is a major technological breakthrough in food safety testing as thousands of companies in the food sector will be able to improve safety and quality of their products, and yield operational efficiencies."

Ben Bastin, Microbiology R&D Supervisor at Q Laboratories added, "We have validated 80% of the microbial and molecular tests in the market. It is not uncommon to receive test results two to three days after sample receipt for other AOAC approved tests on the market. The PathogenDx EnviroX-f assay has 'collapsed the time scale' and it is refreshing to see the performance bar raised."

The AOAC certification follows PathogenDx's recent announcement of its collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Agricultural Research Service (ARS) to study the effectiveness of its microarray testing technology in identifying food borne pathogens throughout the food supply chain.

"We are ecstatic to bring our multiplex microarray technology to the Food Safety market. The EnviroX-f assay will not require enrichment, thereby delivering test results on the same day. Its sensitivity is on par to be the "gold-standard" in food safety testing, and with the microarray, this test will drive labor and consumables cost-savings, helping improve profitability for the Food industry which already has tight margins." said Milan Patel CEO of PathogenDx."While that's impressive enough on its own, it pales when compared to the financial upside PathogenDx is offering to processors determined to protect their brands from reputation crushing foodborne outbreaks and recall disasters resulting from inferior or outdated consuming testing methods."

AOAC Research Institute, based in Rockville, Md., is a subsidiary of AOAC INTERNATIONAL, a globally recognized, independent, not-for-profit association founded in 1884. AOAC serves communities of the analytical sciences by providing the tools and processes necessary to develop standards and methods.

About PathogenDx

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, PathogenDx's mission is to become the new standard in DNA-based testing through widespread adoption of its advanced microarray testing platform for the human diagnostics, food and agricultural industries. PathogenDx's technology can rapidly identify and detect up to 50 pathogens all in a single test, in 6 hours providing triplicate data per analyte for certainty in results with a simple and easy process. The company's DNA-testing products – DetectX™, QuantX™, and EnviroX™– are disrupting the century-old practice of petri-dish testing to identify, detect and quantify pathogens that are a threat to human health, their ecosystem and the environment. This technology will help growing businesses deliver safer products and healthier lives, while preventing billions of dollars in losses from infection and contamination. For more information on how you can utilize this simple, powerful and inexpensive DNA-based pathogen testing, visit www.pathogendx.com .

