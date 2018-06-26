Pathologist, Represented by Abrolat Law pc, Sues USC Medical School, Dean Laura Mosqueda, and Department Chair, Alleging Ouster for Complaint About Illegal Treatment of Female Employees and Patients

Regarding Selsted risking the lives of female patients, Fauceglia complained to Mosqueda that, "Selsted allowed the GYN service at County to not be covered for two full days," the suit says. During this time, many patients awaiting life-threatening cancer diagnoses were illegally denied care, the suit alleges. The suit claims that Fauceglia added in her complaint to Mosqueda, "Selsted's discriminatory attitude toward female employees seems to apply to the GYN patients too."

Before writing her complaint, Fauceglia pursued a meeting with then-Interim Dean Mosqueda to discuss Selsted's abuses, according to the suit. Despite numerous requests, Mosqueda never met with Fauceglia, prompting her to resort to a written complaint, Fauceglia charges. Choosing not to investigate and a mere four days after her written complaint about Selsted's abuse of female employees and patients at USC, Selsted and Mosqueda forced Fauceglia onto involuntary leave, informing her that her contract would not be renewed, the suit says.

Even after eliminating Fauceglia, Selsted continued his harassment again Fauceglia, refusing to permit Fauceglia to access research materials that were not USC property and making false attacks against her, according to the suit. Moreover, Selsted falsely told Fauceglia's former colleagues that Fauceglia had gone out on an extended leave, alleges the claims. Fauceglia's suit denies these allegations, asserting that male employees at USC's medical school with poor performance and deplorable conduct remained on the faculty, and Selsted singled her out because of her gender.

USC's blatant retaliation against Fauceglia occurred in the context of scandal-plagued Keck Medical School and USC. In March 2016 after the Los Angeles Times published an expose regarding USC Keck Medical School Dean Carmen Puliafito's illicit drug use, gallivanting with criminals, and involvement in a 21-year-old prostitute's illegal drug overdose, USC chose to allow him to take a sabbatical leave and quietly resign, claims the suit. USC had received persistent complaints about what Keck employees considered Puliafito's hair-trigger temper, public humiliation of colleagues and perceived drinking problem, and many were adamant he be removed, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.. Similarly, USC permitted Keck Dean Rohit Varma, Puliafito's replacement, to resign as reports of sexual harassment were set to be publicized.

Most recently, USC's President C.L. Max Nikias resigned following another scandal involving 30-year USC employee gynecologist George Tyndall, who was alleged to have engaged in serious sexual abuse of his patients and racism throughout his career at USC. Rather than disciplining or terminating him, USC chose to allow Tyndall to resign and paid him severance, the suit claims.

Contrastingly, USC did not allow Fauceglia to quietly resign or pay her any severance. Moreover, she is not alleged to have engaged in any illicit drug use, sexual harassment, or other highly illegal conduct.

Regarding Fauceglia's differential treatment, Attorney Nancy Abrolat, who represents Fauceglia, said, "Unfortunately, Ms. Fauceglia is another in the long line of victims of USC prioritizing money over people. It ends now."

